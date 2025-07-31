“She’s the Expert on this Stuff”: Analyst Lauds Travis Kelce for Seeking Taylor Swift’s ‘Clearance’ to Post Their Photos

Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce are in attendance during the game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. – Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce isn’t one to flood social media with personal posts. Outside of game days and the occasional brand endorsement, he tends to keep a low profile online. In fact, until recently, he hadn’t shared a single photo of himself and Taylor Swift, despite their relationship spanning nearly two years. Most images of the couple that fans have seen came from outside sources, not their own accounts.

So when the future Hall of Famer finally posted a carousel of offseason snapshots, including moments with Taylor and his own solo adventures, the internet took notice—and fans picked up on a few subtle details.

The first thing that caught their eye? A photo of Taylor and Travis together as his phone’s lockscreen. Then came the realization that every picture in the post seemed to carry her influence. He shared exactly 13 photos—Taylor’s well-known lucky number. That little Easter egg led fans to speculate that the Chiefs tight end might need Swift’s blessing before posting anything on Instagram, especially when she’s involved.

A fan recently posed an interesting question to Page Six Radio: Does Travis Kelce need Taylor Swift’s approval before posting on Instagram? The hosts didn’t hesitate to defend the Chiefs’ tight end, explaining that it actually makes perfect sense for him to seek Taylor’s input when sharing personal photos, especially ones involving their relationship.

” It’s because they are in a relationship. Every photo dump gets clearance. That’s like how it works with significant others. I think, particularly when it’s a guy posting a bunch of pictures of himself and his girlfriend, you’ve got to get clearance. If you don’t clear it, it gets quickly deleted. Taylor Swift is a marketing mastermind of all time, so he is going to be picking these photos. Even not to make herself look good, but she’s the expert on this stuff.”

After all, Taylor isn’t just any celebrity; she’s a global icon with a massive following and an unmatched understanding of how to engage fans. Whether it’s onstage or online, she knows how to craft a narrative and command attention. So, it’s only natural that Travis would turn to her for advice in a space where she clearly excels.

While Kelce deserves credit for the photo dump, Tay-Tay should get her share of the praise, too, because her influence is all over those pictures. The photos struck a chord with fans, not just because of who’s in them, but because of how they were presented. They feel genuine, down-to-earth, and aspirational—something fans can relate to and even try to recreate in their own lives.

There’s no trace of showboating or flaunting wealth; instead, the photos reflect a couple that’s deeply happy, incredibly successful, and still somehow relatable. That delicate balance is hard to pull off, and it’s something Taylor Swift, in particular, has mastered.