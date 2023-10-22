Stephen A Smith Wants Deion Sanders’ Boys to Follow Tom Brady’s Advice & Prepare Better; “Y’all are Getting Your A** Kicked”

The Colorado Buffaloes, led by coach Deion Sanders, faced a soul-crushing defeat after a second-half debacle against Stanford, stirring up a storm of criticism, notably from sports commentator Stephen A. Smith. The crushing loss not only left fans and players in disbelief but also ignited a conversation about preparation, dedication, and the hard truths of competitive sports.

The Colorado Buffaloes didn’t just stumble against Stanford; they dropped from grace, obtaining a fiery response from none other than Stephen A. Smith. The ESPN First Take expert was furious, urging the Buffs to heed Coach Prime’s and Tom Brady’s advice that more time is needed to spend in the film room.

Stephen A. Smith Over Colorado’s ‘Disgraceful’ Performance

In a dramatic turn of events that left viewers gasping, the Colorado Buffaloes squandered a 29-0 lead against Stanford, enduring a 46-43 defeat after double overtime. This wasn’t just a loss; it was a historical fumble, with the team facing its biggest blown lead, surpassing even the infamous 2010 debacle at Kansas. Stephen A. Smith didn’t mince words on First Take,

“It’s an absolute disgrace. Unacceptable. The fact of the matter is that Colorado came into the game as 13-point favorites and got outscored by a 13-point underdog 46-14 in the second half after being up 29 to nothing. They are now 1-3 in Pac-12; their defense has allowed the 2nd most yards per game in all of the entire FBS.”

While Smith recognized Sanders as ‘a hell of a coach,’ he pointed the finger at the players, suggesting they were basking too much in the hype that Coach Prime’s presence brought along. The call for accountability was clear, especially for Shedeur Sanders, as Smith referenced Brady’s words to Shedeur,

“Tom Brady and your dad already joked about what you’ve been driving around with and how you needed to be in the film room and guess what it is no longer a laughing matter. Y’all got your A** kicked, Show up, Stand up.”

Tom Brady Gave Young Sanders a Valuable Lesson

Tom Brady humorously advised young Shedeur Sanders against splurging on a $376,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan, emphasizing instead the need for more time in the film room. This off-the-cuff remark has now assumed a grave undertone following Colorado’s recent collapse.

Deion Sanders sought Brady’s perspective on whether a college quarterback should eye a Rolls Royce, a question that quickly turned into a life lesson from the seven-time Super Bowl champion. “I think he needs to get his a** in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible. Less time in the car and more time in the film room,” Brady quipped, to which Deion heartily agreed.

Shedeur playfully retorted, acknowledging Brady’s own luxurious taste, yet the NFL star set the record straight, emphasizing his focus had always been on the game. In light of the Buffaloes’ recent performance, Brady’s advice couldn’t be more pertinent. While there’s no harm in enjoying the finer things in life, the recent loss underscores the importance of priorities, especially in the face of high-stakes competition.

The poignant reality check from a sports legend underscores a timeless truth: success on the field demands relentless dedication, often requiring personal sacrifices. For young talents like Shedeur, these words, though delivered in jest, are a crucial reminder that the road to greatness is paved with more than just talent—it necessitates unwavering focus and commitment.