Taylor Swift Engagement Outfit: What Was the Billionaire Singer Wearing When Travis Kelce Proposed to Her

When Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift first got together in the summer or fall of 2023, it felt like worlds colliding. But somehow, these two people from vastly different lives managed to find each other. And not only that … it looks like they’re in it for the long haul, as Travis just got down on one knee.

The pair shared photos from Kelce’s proposal to Swift on Tuesday, a moment two years in the making that’s sure to have Swifties bursting into tears of joy for their idol. Kelce fans will probably react with a nod and an, “oh, nice.”

But that doesn’t mean the All-Pro tight end isn’t just as thrilled about the union as his bride-to-be. In fact, between the two, we’d bet he’s the one even more amped up.

Kelce and Swift planned out a beautiful photoshoot in a flowery garden to announce their engagement, and the photos are quite lovely, we have to admit. Swift included a cute caption on the post: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Kelce spared no expense on the ring … and really, he had no choice, considering he’s giving it to a billionaire. He enlisted Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry to craft the ring and the rock. Their designs generally retail for upwards of $33.6k, though we would assume the one Kelce designed with Lubeck was at least three times that price. It was set with an Old Mine Brilliant cut diamond, a rectangular cut with antique references.

While Kelce brought the ring, Swift obviously had to bring the glam. It is unknown if she was in on the planning here, but if she wasn’t, her outfit proves she’s always ready to stunt.

She paired Louis Vuitton Isola sandals ($930) with a striped silk blend dress from Ralph Lauren ($490). She also sported Cartier’s Santos Demoiselle Watch ($18,330). All in all, Swift’s seemingly casual outfit costs just under $20k. All in all, there is a whole lot of money in those engagement photos.

The pair recently made a rare public appearance together on Kelce’s New Heights podcast. The pair talked about how they first got together back in 2023. Kelce had been public about his hope of going on a date with Swift, even coming up with a plan. But apparently, he already had a man on the inside.

Kelce’s head coach, Andy Reid, is actually good friends with Swift’s father, Scott, and the pair were whispering in Swift’s ear about Kelce on the regular. After Kelce wooed her like she was in a 1980s John Hughes movie (her words), she finally relented.

All those whispers and cheesy romantic gestures have now borne real fruit, as Kelce and Swift have committed to tying the knot down the road.