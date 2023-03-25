“No Luck Involved”: Geno Smith Hits Back at Fan Who Discredited His Performance for Being Luck-Based

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Geno Smith will stay with the Seattle Seahawks for the next three years. The 32-year-old signed a three-year deal that could be worth up to $105 million. Smith took over the position that former QB Russell Wilson left. He did his job smoothly and instantly became a fan favorite. But there was one specific fan on Twitter who thought that the number 7’s performance throughout the 2022 season was nothing but luck.

Geno was a signal-caller for the Jets and Giants and efficiently took care of the tenuous situation when Wilson departed from Seattle. Even though DangeRuss had a terrible time with the Denver Broncos, Smith made a franchise record by throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. His incredible performance led his team to the postseason, where they fell against the 49ers in the wild-card round. All in all, fans were happy when they saw the ten best plays made by Smith throughout the season, but there was one who did not like what they saw.

Geno Smith calmly explained himself to a fan who questioned his credibility

A Twitter account posted various snippets where Smith showed his excellence and skills. Though a fan described Smith’s plays as “beautiful,” they thought that they were only excellent because some amount of luck was involved.

As beautiful as it may be, so much of this is just dumb luck. It's one of the reasons we love sports! — Charles Gress (@MedleHed) March 24, 2023

When the Pro Bowl QB saw the comment, he replied. He tried to explain that there was no luck involved. In fact, he and his teammates practiced the plays shown in the videos.

Quarters coverage. Tyler beats the double. DK takes his two defenders left. No luck involved we did this all year and in this game right before half. Looks like a throw into coverage when in reality it’s just Tyler beating the double. Gotta know coverages. https://t.co/bjvinY5SPK — Geno (@GenoSmith3) March 24, 2023

Smith specifically talked about the game which he played against his former team New York Giants, in Week 8.

Smith and Seattle’s splendid win against the Giants

The team locked their third straight win against the Brian Daboll’s squad. The G-men made several mistakes in a messy back-and-forth. Meanwhile, Carroll’s army showed strength and poise; especially Smith. Additionally, timely plays from Tyler Lockett handed Seahawks their third win.

Unexpectedly or not, Smith was once more the greatest quarterback on the field, distributing to Lockett and DK Metcalf when the game was on the line. The turning point of the game came in the fourth quarter when the teams were tied for 13-13.

5. Crazy placement to Tyler Lockett against the Giants. Lockett can't keep both feet in but Geno fit this moonshot through a key hole pic.twitter.com/JF3fLp1p3D — Johnny Kinsley (Deep Ball Project Is Out Now!) (@Brickwallblitz) March 23, 2023

The Seahawks focused heavily on their aerial attack, dispersing the Giants with five consecutive passes to Marquis Goodwin, Lockett, and Metcalf. Smith completed all five passes, with the final one sailing down the sideline on a perfectly timed deep floater to Lockett, who scored from 33 yards out to atone for his earlier errors. That drive not only turned the tide in Seattle’s favor and solidified Smith as the day’s top quarterback, but it also clinched the Seahawks’ advantage.