Terry Bradshaw Kisses Celebrity Chef on National TV, Camera Catches Awkward Moment

Jul 26, 1997; Canton, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers former quarterback Terry Bradshaw speaks at the 1997 Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony at Fawcett Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Terry Bradshaw and the Fox crew added a festive touch with a special broadcast on Thanksgiving. The pre-game celebration was televised on National TV before the start of the Lions vs Packers game.

Advertisement

The guest list included celebrity Antonio Lofaso as well, to add a unique flair to the festivities. However, the celebration took an unexpected turn, and being caught on camera was an awkward moment for the football legend.

The unexpected and somewhat awkward moment occurred as Terry Bradshaw decided to express his affection in a playful manner. The charismatic legend attempted to plant a friendly peck on Chef Antonia Lofaso’s cheek.

Advertisement

However, the unconventional celebration and the sudden act came across unexpectedly for the chef. Being caught off-guard, her expression of surprise and discomfort was caught on camera.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1727752977027313781?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

What added amusement for the viewers was the quick reaction of the camera crew. Sensing the awkwardness, the cameras swiftly changed angles to throw light on the chef’s hesitation. The limelight was especially on the chef’s subtle reaction as the camera zoomed in to the added intrigue.

Fans React to Chef Antonia’s Awkward Kiss Moment with Terry Bradshaw

The highlight of Terry Bradshaw’s spotlight-stealing moment allowed fans to bring witty humor to the comment section. While some didn’t find anything wrong with the ex-Steelers QB’s gesture, others were quick to take a jab at him.

One of the fans wrote, “Literally nothing wrong with that.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JetsGotNextV2/status/1727753342053495102?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This fan highlighted Chef Lofaso’s reaction to the awkward kiss with a screen-grab of her expression.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/salmanfredi/status/1727773097980240241?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A cringed fan wrote, “That was awkward.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FredSportsTalk/status/1727755573490262334?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan wrote, “Old people do this all the time😂😂😂”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TylerHa25357718/status/1727759311433027623?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This fan also shared a screenshot of Chef Lofaso’s expression, writing, “I am uncomfortable.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thedirtyhamhock/status/1727759250024177823?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This user had a hot take, commenting, “You think it’s about time for Fox to refresh their geriatric crew?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/delgadostowe/status/1727781673788469686?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 75-year-old legend has been caught in impulsive moments very recently, as his comments landed him in a pickle. Bradshaw was invited to the trophy presentation for the Super Bowl back in February. During the ceremony, the former NFL star made a joke about coach Andy Reid’s size. In a stunning remark, Bradshaw called him a ‘big guy’ while asking him to ‘waddle’ over to him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1624976740077428737?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Critics marked his comments as fat-shaming, referring to Andy Reid as someone who needs to waddle. However, his continual jokes on Andy’s size continued as he closed his interview with a ‘have a cheeseburger on us’, which a few fans seemed to dislike. These are not the only times Bradshaw has managed to upset an array of fans.

Bradshaw’s casual comments have often been marked as being reckless to some extent. Additionally, this moment of Chef Antonia’s awkward reaction to the cheek kiss has once again raised the eyebrows of NFL followers. However, his unsettling style made the Green Bay Packers versus Detroit Lions matchup more memorable.

Then again, his legendary and charismatic presence is undoubtedly cherished by Pittsburgh Steelers followers and football aficionados alike.