“This Is Actually Crazy”: Fans Zoom Into Jerry Jones’ Notebook to Find Nothing but Random Scribbles

Jerry Jones is the center of the universe in Dallas, and nothing happens for the Cowboys without his final approval. While most franchises’ front office is run by a GM who has innate knowledge about football affairs and decades of experience in that field, in Dallas, Jones is both the owner and the franchise’s General Manager.

Most fans believe his extreme involvement in football-related matters is a hindrance and feel the Cowboy’s lack of success since 1995 is due to Jerry’s poor decision-making and his lack of knowledge in the realm of football. But that doesn’t stop him from believing and over-hyping his team and especially placing great trust in his chosen Quarterbacks, despite their lack of success in the postseason.

According to Dallas Morning News writer David Moore, Jones recently stated that there are a handful of QBs in the league who are due a Lombardy Trophy and he strongly believes Dak Prescott is one of them. Moore also shared a picture of Jerry in his post, in which the Cowboys’ GM seems to have a notebook right in front of him, which he was definitely using at the time. But eager fans soon took a screenshot of the contents of that notebook, and much to everyone’s surprise, it had nothing on it besides doodles and random sketches.

As soon as the screenshot of his notebook appeared, fans had a field day, with a few playfully quipping that this was just another sign that Jerry actually is crazy, while others joked about how Jerry seems to be trying to make everyone believe that he is a busy man by keeping himself occupied. Some even went far as to compare his thought process to a child with a crayon in his hand. Take a look:

Jokes aside, there are still a lot of changes to be made in the Cowboys roster if the club hopes to overcome their playoff win drought this season.

Jerry Jones Reveals Tyron Smith’s Potential Replacement at LT

In a shocking turn of events this postseason, the Dallas Cowboys decided to part ways with their Left Tackle Tyron Smith, who, after 13 years with the team, moved to the Big Apple. This move came because of their lack of cap space, which prevented America’s Team from making a splash in free agency even though Jones himself promised a proactive offseason for the franchise after their exit from the playoffs last season.

As reported by NBC Sports, Jerry Jones stated that their inability to keep Smith stemmed from his $6.5 million base salary, which could have further risen to nearly $12 million because of all the incentives attached to his contract. Nonetheless, the Cowboys aren’t sitting around and might have found someone to fill the void at left tackle. When Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News suggested this idea, Jerry said,

“I’d say that’s a good, viable thing… Keep the idea there. Don’t dismiss that idea… Certainly, he’s potentially — I want to say a great player at left tackle.”

Tyler was drafted 24th overall in 2022 as a successor to Tyron Smith for the position of LT and has previously played the position in the absence of Tyron.

Jerry Jones will probably go for another offensive tackle in the draft. As per PFF, the top 10 offensive tackles of this year’s draft are — Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, Oregon’s Talise Fuaga, Washington’s Troy Fautanu, Penn State’s Olu Fashanu, Alabama’s JC Latham, Georgia’s Amarius Mims, Duke’s Graham Barton, Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton, Arizona’s Jordan Morgan, and BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia.

Nine of them are predicted as first-round picks. The Cowboys hold the 24th draft pick in the first round, so the most realistic options for them without giving up additional draft capital are Mims and Barton, both predicted as the 24th and 26th picks, respectively.