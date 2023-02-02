“Tom Brady isn’t the best regular season QB, it’s Peyton Manning”: NFL analyst puts NFL GOAT’s legacy into question

Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) greets New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) after the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady announced his retirement today, this time it sounds like it’s for good. One NFL analyst didn’t want to place Brady’s regular season career ahead of Peyton Manning though.

The NFL GOAT, as people commonly refer to Brady, called it a career after 23 long and successful years in the league. He won 7 Super Bowls, 5 Super Bowl MVPS, 3 MVPS, and a long list of passing records that won’t ever be touched.

Brady’s legacy is defined by what he achieved in the postseason. He has more wins than anyone, and there isn’t a single active player who’s close to catching him.

His 7 Super Bowl wins are more than any NFL franchise has won. Brady’s .749 win percentage is the highest in NFL history for quarterbacks who played at least 200 games.

There hasn’t been a greater winner than Brady, and there might never be another one. Sure, you have players like Patrick Mahomes who look like they’re on the right trajectory and maybe even a greater trajectory, but they still have so long to go to even catch Brady, let alone surpass him.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

NFL analyst claims Tom Brady wasn’t as great as Peyton Manning in the regular season

While Brady’s postseason record is unmatched and undebatable, many believe that his regular season play isn’t as untouchable. Sure, he may have the most passing yards, but was he really the best ever during the regular season?

After all, the best regular season by a quarterback in history belongs to Brady’s biggest rival: Peyton Manning. Manning put up a record 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns in the 2013 season while leading the greatest offense in NFL history.

Manning has also won the most MVPs in NFL history with 5. On a game-t0-game basis, Manning also edges Brady in terms of yards per game at 270.5 compared to 266.3 for Brady. He had a slightly higher touchdown percentage at 5.7% compared to Brady’s 5.4%.

All in all, Manning does have a strong case for being the greatest regular-season quarterback of all time. He may not have played as long as Brady did, but he did play 17 years when it was all said and done, which is an incredible amount.

“[Tom Brady’s] not the best regular season quarterback I’ve ever seen. Peyton Manning was. He’s not the best Super Bowl quarterback who ever lived, Joe Montana is. What he is though, is the guy who played the longest and he won the most games.” 🍿 @MikeFrancesa pic.twitter.com/AykNf2AYwo — First Take (@FirstTake) February 1, 2023

