Tom Brady Retirement Memes: NFL Fans Flood Twitter With Quirky Takes on Brady’s Second Retirement

Tom Brady Credit: Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has done the inevitable. The 45-year-old NFL legend has finally called it a day on his career after 23 long seasons of dominating the National Football League. In his long campaign in the league, Brady has won 7 Superbowls and has qualified for 15 Pro Bowls. A name, synonymous with football and the true fight of an athlete, Tom Brady will go down as one of the greatest athletes to take on a sport. As he draws the curtains to his career, this will be Brady’s second retirement announcement. Unlike the last time, it doesn’t look like he will return to the field again.

February 1 will also go down as an emotionally traumatic day for Tom Brady fans. The last time he announced his retirement was exactly a year before he announced his second retirement. While the disappointment of the first announcement didn’t last very long, it looks like this is the last of the GOAT for his fans.

The end of an era

Though 12 months seems like a short time for a career as vast as Tom Brady’s, these 12 months could have been the most trying for the former Patriots and Buccaneers starman. His return from retirement was a major reason for his divorce from his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Having cited a lack of family time, the supermodel was done with the marriage as Brady prioritized his professional career over his family. Dealing with the pressures from his personal life, Tom Brady was not the same on the pitch. Though he showed glimpses of his supremacy during the season, the consistency wasn’t there like it was during his Superbowl-winning campaigns.

Also Read: Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Contract & FOX Deal 2023: All You Need to Know

Tom Brady’s retirement puts NFL Twitter in a frenzy

Brady took to social media to announce his second retirement. In a short and straightforward message to his fans, Brady was full of emotions and gratitude. However, with the timing of this announcement, just months after his divorce announcement, social media did what its best at. The NFL world wasted no time in getting creative with their memes

Tom Brady going from $30m playing QB to $37.5m on Fox pic.twitter.com/IC3f8Lwtj5 — SkolMemes  (@SkolMemes) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady fans when rumors start that he wants to come back to the NFL pic.twitter.com/GheGEfVhVk — NFL MEMES (@cumanders) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady the second he sees Kyle Shanahan’s caller ID pic.twitter.com/gvOYMdtK0D — NFL MEMES (@cumanders) February 1, 2023

.@ITYSL_memes Tom Brady: I am retiring from the NFL. For real this time. Me: pic.twitter.com/JklHsUnnyF — Doug Feldman 💦🥩 (@JustDougStuff) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady next season when he sees the 49ers sitting at 5-1 already on their 3rd QB pic.twitter.com/5BdtHoGPcy — NFL memes (@NFLHateMemes) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady to his family next month when he un retires pic.twitter.com/eFLJZObr90 — NFL MEMES (@cumanders) February 1, 2023

Don’t get me wrong, man is the 🐐. But to easy not to meme this today. #TomBrady pic.twitter.com/xgU9QWBQSR — Nappy Gilmore✊🏾🏌🏾‍♂️ (@UnRulyRaptor) February 1, 2023

While all of these are in rich humor, the NFL community will definitely miss the presence of Tom Brady. He had made the league his own and has been an inspiration for generations to come. The Tom Brady legacy will always live on in the NFL and all the young quarterbacks in the league will look to match what he has done for the football community.

Also Read: Tom Brady breaks the internet with an emotional retirement message