“Tommy Is Very Sensitive.”: Robert Kraft Speaks Up on Tom Brady’s Need for Bill Belichick’s Approval

Ever since Apple TV launched the trailer for “The Dynasty”, the documentary based on the New England Patriots, the NFL world has been very vocal about how they are eagerly awaiting this content piece. Directed by Emmy-winning Matthew Hamachek, the 10-episode documentary primarily focuses on the tumultuous relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Now that the first two episodes have been released today, the NFL community online is buzzing with the revelations made in the documentary.

One of the major talking points so far has been a statement from the Patriots’ owner, Robert Kraft. It’s no secret that the relationship between TB12 and Belichick worsened as the years passed. However, what we didn’t know was the dynamic of their relationship. The Patriots owner revealed that Brady had always been a very sensitive person and always looked for Coach Belichick’s validation for every action. Kraft described Brady’s understanding of the relationship as that of a father-son. As per Kraft, this approach never worked for Brady because Bill wasn’t the most emotionally available person out there.

“Tom and I had a number of discussions about how Bill treated him. Tommy is very sensitive. He was always looking for Bill’s approval, almost in a father-son kind of way,” Kraft said. “And that’s not Bill’s style ever to give that.”

Despite the differences and dissatisfaction, Tom Brady has always had glowing praises for Belichick. Even after having a disastrous stint with the Patriots post Brady’s exit, TB12 has always called Belichick the Greatest Coach Ever. However, words are different from reality. Last month, Belichick and the Patriots decided to amicably part ways after only one appearance in the postseason in the post-Brady era, including the 4-13 season in 2023. While many didn’t expect Bill to land a top job right off the bat, others felt that he would have offers, nonetheless. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Belichick is still a free agent looking for a job.

Brady expressed similar sentiments in his recent podcast appearance. When asked about Belichick’s unemployment, TB12 responded that he is surprised, like many others, that the Greatest Coach Ever doesn’t have a job. He immediately, however, diverted his surprise with positive undertones by noting how surprises like this are very common in the NFL. He gave his example by reflecting on how a lot of teams didn’t want him when he became a free agent before joining Tampa.

“I mean, I’m surprised that the greatest coach ever doesn’t have a job, you know. But you know I’m surprised by a lot of things in the NFL. When I was a free agent, there were a lot of teams that didn’t want me,” Brady said. “I’m surprised that Steve Young started in the USFL and went to Tampa. I’m surprised that Tampa traded Steve Young to the 49ers, so there are a lot of things that happen for one reason or another don’t go exactly the way you think they should go.”

While Brady seems to have moved past the issues with Bill Belichick, the NFL world is getting to know about this dynamic just now. Netizens naturally had a field day with this revelation, with many polarizing opinions.

NFL World Reacts to Robert Kraft’s Comments on Tom Brady-Bill Belichick

Brady being described as a sensitive validation-seeking man and Belichick as an emotionally unavailable man isn’t what many expected their day to start with. However, as the dust settled, netizens realized that it was Brady’s emotional IQ that bonded the team. His goodness became a reference point for the team and the team hence worked for him rather than Belichick.

Another section of netizens, however, felt that it was futile to reveal such private details now. People opined that it is best to respect the duo for the 6 rings rather than dissect their relationship in public and disrespect them.

The most obvious reaction to Belichick’s emotional unavailability was people finally making sense of Bill’s statements all these years. Some even attributed this to being a key reason why Belichick was unemployed after the Patriots, while Brady won a ring with Tampa Bay.

All said and done, this documentary is already shaping up to be a must-watch. The first two episodes have dropped today, and the NFL world is already in splits. The documentary is set to release two episodes every week. You can watch the first two episodes on Apple TV.