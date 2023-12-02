Von Miller’s Pregnant Girlfriend Says “No One Assaulted Anyone”, Soon After Bills LB’s Arrest on Assault Chargers

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has been making the headlines for a distressing reason. Miller has been accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend by allegedly putting his hands around her neck, shoving her, and pulling her hair. According to a Dallas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Von Miller, the 34-year-old NFL veteran, was booked at Glenn Heights’ Police Department in Texas around 4 p.m. (C.T.) on Thursday.

Von now confronts a serious felony charge for assaulting a pregnant woman. As per documents obtained by TMZ, the troubling incident began at Von Miller’s apartment in the Dallas-Forth Worth area around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday. A disagreement arose between him and his girlfriend regarding their weekend travel plans.

The situation reportedly further escalated when the woman, upset, left the bedroom and entered the home’s office, forcefully shutting the door behind her. This action visibly angered Miller.

Things got heated as Von Miller yelled at his girlfriend, telling her to leave. He kept pushing her as reports suggest. Miller allegedly pulled her hair, causing pain. The victim escaped from his grasp warning to call the police, however, Miller left the apartment.

Upon police arrival, the victim displayed minor abrasions on her left hand and bruising on her neck. Officers noted additional bruising on her left arm and abdomen. WFAA obtained a call recording from the victim’s 911 call, where she openly confessed to the incident. The recording reveals her clear statement that her boyfriend, Von Miller, hit and choked her.

Von Miller Released on Bond as Victim Recants Assault Claims

Following the issuance of a warrant by Dallas police on Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills linebacker turned himself in for a third-degree felony charge of assaulting a pregnant woman at the Glenn Heights Police Department. Miller underwent processing at DeSoto Police Department jail but was promptly released after posting a $5000 bond.

When WFAA contacted the victim on Thursday, she altered her statement, downplaying the entire incident and withdrawing her assault allegations against Von Miller. “We’re fine. Things were blown way out of context. This is actually outrageous!” She added, “No one assaulted anyone. This is insane. And sad.”

Despite the affidavit, arrest warrant, 911 call recording, and her initial statement all pointing to assault, she now recants her words. Despite her initial confession, the case continues, and her recent change won’t swiftly close it. Moreover, if Von Miller has committed the punishable offense, he could face 2–10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.