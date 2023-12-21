HomeSearch

Was This the Move That Helped Lamar Jackson Come Back to MVP Form?

Utsav Khanna
|Published December 21, 2023

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the field at halftime of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been on a rampage this season. They’ve lost only three games with a margin of 7, 3, and 2 points against the Steelers, Colts, and Browns, respectively. Just from last year to this year, their points per game have increased by 7 points, so it is safe to say that Todd Monken’s entry into Baltimore has helped the team’s offense flourish.

Coach Monken came up with a plan to revamp the offense to fully utilize Lamar Jackson’s epic talents. Thus, his performance review was up for debate amongst the Ravens Flock after another dominant performance against the Jaguars this Sunday.

Most fans agree that he has given Jackson the right weapons in the right place to make the right decisions. At least the dominant 11-3 record would say so. But as far as Monken’s own performance is concerned, there are all kinds of opinions fans put forward. Some say he has been great, but there are others who find personnel to be the true change that brought the Ravens’ offense together.

Thus, it is still a question as to what exactly clicked this year for the Ravens. And how much of that can be attributed to the Monken Project? There are different things that he was brought in to solve. But making the best use of Lamar Jackson‘s talent would have been his number one priority.

Analyzing Todd Monken’s Impact on Lamar Jackson

One part of the puzzle is the red zone performance. Even until October, Monken’s main agenda was solving the red zone issue. And it was a problem he had inherited from the last season as Baltimore stood 30th in the league in the red zone, scoring only 44.44 percent of touchdowns. This year, they are at 10th overall, bettering from 44.44% to 60%.

This fan put it best:

So, at least in the red zone, the Monken project has been a success. But still, others believe that the offense relies heavily on Lamar Jackson’s magic.

While some believe it will still take some time and some more adjustments,

The offensive coordinator change has been a welcome one after Greg Roman’s stale offense failed to break through at the highest level. However, two things could worry Monken and the Ravens: One is that two losses came against division rivals. And second, that regular season is only half the battle. The other half comes once the playoffs arrive since the real win for Baltimore remains to be the Lombardi and nothing less.

Utsav Khanna

Utsav Khanna

Utsav Khanna, an NFL journalist with a keen eye for the game, has been covering the sport for the past two years, trying to bring the most interesting stories from and around the game. Armed with a degree in English Journalism from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication, he transitioned from a background in Public Relations to pursue his passion for sports reporting. Having penned over 200 insightful articles, he tries to bring in all the perspectives while writing as the NFL probably as one of the most intricate ecosystems in all of sports. A fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he admires the way Coach Mike Tomlin makes players buy-in into a system and entrusts them in challenging situations.

