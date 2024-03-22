WATCH: 8 Year Old Patrick Mahomes Buries a Full Court Buzzer Beater

Patrick Mahomes, as an NFL star, has led the Kansas City Chiefs to a dynasty by clinching three Super Bowls in just 6 years. He now enters the 2024 season with the aim of a three-peat. His prowess as a quarterback is famous far and wide, even being labeled the ‘face of the NFL’ by many. He has come a long way to achieve such a feat, and it all started with the younger Mahomes choosing to set his own legacy despite being an MLB star’s son. To say the least, Mahomes has navigated as a sportsperson, through varied sports.

In a nostalgic throwback capturing his young ambition, a video of an enthusiastic 8-year-old Patrick Mahomes has recently taken the NFL world by storm. Starring in the video, young Mahomes sinks a full-court buzzer-beater shot in the basketball game, in the exact way someone throws a pigskin. Uploaded by RCLFootball on Instagram, the caption on the video speaks volumes:

“Mahomes does everything #nfl.”

On a side note, Patrick Mahomes has continuously nurtured his love for all sports. Consequently, after his third SB career win, he visited the Dallas Mavericks to appreciate Kyrie Irving’s buzzer-beater to win against the Denver Nuggets.

Patrick Mahomes as the Multi-Sport Star

Patrick Mahomes isn’t just a typical one-sport wonder. His journey to the NFL and to stardom has been marked by versatility and excellence across multiple athletic endeavors. From a young age, Mahomes carried his father Pat Mahomes’ legacy on the baseball diamond — so much so that he got drafted by the Drafted Tigers in 2014. He was also a firepower on the basketball court and football field alike.

Gradually, under the mentorship of coaches like Adam Cook, Mahomes underwent evolution at Whitehouse High School in Texas. This was the turning point where Mahomes realized his greatness in the sports arena. He seamlessly transitioned between sports as he hurled fastballs, played as the starting point guard on the basketball court, and led his football team to victory from the safety position.

Though Mahomes seems like the perfect athletic talent, his excellence can be accorded to his father and pitcher Pat to some level. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, he talked about the MLB pitcher’s way of making his son fall in love with sports.

“That’s what my dad did growing up, that’s what my parents did. They let it be about me, let me out there and have fun, they didn’t pressure me to do anything,” claimed the SB reigning QB.

However, Mahomes found his greatest love and specialization in football, transitioning from safety to quarterback talent. Today, as the two-time MVP prepares to achieve a three-peat for the Kansas City Chiefs, his journey becomes an important factor.