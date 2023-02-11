Who will join Rihanna at the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LVII halftime show rumors

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away and fans are starting to lose patience. The stage is set, the teams are ready, all the celebratory preparations are in place, now we just want to Sunday to arrive sooner.

Super Bowl is without a doubt the biggest sporting festival on the planet. Even the people who aren’t ardent football fans wait for the Super Bowl, simply because it has much more to offer than football.

Right from the Super Bowl appetizers, dishes, to the incredibly enthralling halftime show, everything about the NFL finale is as good as it gets. Talking about the Halftime Show, it was an absolute blast last time around.

Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent collectively gave unforgettable performances and ended up raising our expectations for Super Bowl LVII’s halftime show.

Jay-Z most likely to join Rihanna for Super Bowl halftime show

As soon as it was announced that Rihanna is going to perform at halftime, fans went absolutely crazy. Moreover, there have been a lot of speculations around who will join Rihanna on stage during Halftime.

From joining forces with Clavin Harris for ‘We Found Love’, to ruling the roost with ‘Work’ alongside Drake, Rihanna has collaborated with a number of stars in the past. So it won’t be outlandish to speculate that some of these stars might join her for the big show.

Moreover, Jay-Z’s cameo during the halftime show can definitely be expected as he entered into a long term deal with the NFL back in 2019 and has ever since played a massive role in getting everything in place for the star-studded show. In addition to this, Calvin Harris, rap God Eminem, Mikky Ekko and Britney Spears are among the contenders who might grace the evening.

In fact, FanDuel has also released the odds regarding who might join Rihanna for the show. As expected, Jay-Z is on the top of the list followed by names like Calvin Harris, Drake, A$AP Rocky and DJ Khaled.

It will be interesting to see who gets to rule the stage on the big night alongside Rihanna.

