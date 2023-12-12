Xavien Howard Injury History: How Many Times Has the Dolphins CB Picked Up Niggles on the Field?

The Miami Dolphins drafted CB Xavien Howard in the second round of the NFL draft, and he has remained a crucial part of the team ever since. In his eight seasons with Miami, he has faced several injuries and missed several games for the team.

Right after he was drafted Howard unfortunately started his professional career with an injury. On the final day of the 2016 mini-camp, Howard suffered a knee injury and was ruled out of the pre-season games. However, he made a comeback in the season-opening game as a starting CB. After playing his first four games of the season, he aggravated his knee injury during weekly practice sessions leading him to miss the next nine games as he underwent surgery.

His next injury came in 2018 when he missed his final four games of the regular season as he once again injured his knee in the game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. During the following season, the Dolphins cornerback participated in only five games before injuring his knee in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

Following his return from knee surgery, he delivered two flawless seasons in 2020 and 2021 without succumbing to any injuries. In 2022 he played 15 games and had to sit out the Week 5 game after he injured his groin. In the current season, Xavien Howard suffered another groin injury after the Week 6, 42-21 win against the Carolina Panthers. He missed his next two games and returned as a starter in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Xavien Howard Returns Against the Titans, Suffers Another Injury

In the Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans, the Miami Dolphins faced a setback early on. Xavien Howard collided with Brandon Jones while defending a pass which led to Howard falling to the ground. As he stood up, he felt a discomfort in his hips and he walked off the field heading straight to the medical tent for evaluation.

There was uncertainty about his return, but Howard made a comeback soon joining the action in the next drive itself. Dolphins faced another setback as their star WR Tyreek Hill also exited the game with an ankle injury in the first half. Returning in the third quarter, Hill received a warm welcome from Miami fans, who greeted him with applause and MVP chants. it remains to be seen when Howard will return to the field after this niggle.

The nail-biting game, however, did not end in favor of the Miami Dolphins as the Tennessee Titans defeated them 28-27. The Dolphins ended their three-game winning streak in the Monday Night Game and now lead the AFC East with a 9-4 record.