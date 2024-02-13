“You’re Embarrassing Me”: Stephen Colbert Jokes About Lip-Reading Travis Kelce’s Sideline Outburst at Andy Reid

The Super Bowl LVIII showdown between the Chiefs and the Niners might have ended in an iconic fashion, but one can very well argue that the beginning was a bit dull. The first hour of the bout barely had any action until Brock Purdy’s side managed to put three points on the scoreboard. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs answered back with a 52-yard gain — but during the new set of downs, RB Isiah Pacheco fumbled and lost possession of the ball, leading to Travis Kelce’s outburst on the sidelines, where he shoved and yelled at his head coach, Andy Reid.

This incident has since sent a shockwave throughout the entire NFL world, with fans even labeling Travis a ‘Red Flag’. Moreover, Eagles WR AJ Brown expressed that if he had acted in a similar way, he would’ve been kicked out of the league immediately. Basically, it has been nothing short of chaos, and the Late Show host Stephen Colbert didn’t shy away from voicing his two cents about the whole thing during a segment of his recent episode.

While fans and critics alike cannot seem to stop throwing shades at Travis Kelce, Colbert took a light-hearted approach and made a quip by displaying his lip-reading prowess since the NFL star’s outburst wasn’t audible on TV. Colbert amusingly translated, “You’re embarrassing me in front of my girlfriend (Taylor Swift)! Geeze Louise!” igniting a frenzy among the audience.

Colbert didn’t spare Taylor Swift either and recalled when she was seen chugging beer from a plastic glass during the matchup, and quipped that the Pop icon would be needing a designated driver for her private jet after the matchup. In case you missed it, this references the mounting scrutiny over Taylor’s carbon footprint due to her frequent use of private jets.

Has Travis Kelce Apologized to Andy Reid Yet?

Following their dominance in Sin City, Travis Kelce was asked by a reporter about the incident and what he was saying to Andy Reid on the sidelines. While the star TE didn’t acknowledge if it was a heat of the moment, he tried to lighten the situation by stating, “I was telling him (Andy Reid) how much I loved him.” Travis also expressed his gratitude by adding,

“I’ve got the greatest coach this game has ever seen,” followed by, “He’s one of the best leaders of men I’ve ever seen in my life. I owe my entire career to that guy and how to control my emotions.“

Even Big Red shrugged it off in a post-game interview. Reid playfully said, “He keeps me young!” followed by, “He caught me off guard. Normally, I’d give him a little bit, but, you know, I didn’t have any feet under me.”

As we head into the off-season, it’s worth noting that both Reid and Travis became subjects of retirement rumors. But it’s highly likely for that to happen since with Reid and his key players at the helm, the Chiefs are only getting stronger each season. Perhaps, the defending champs will make history in 2024 by clinching a three-peat, a feat yet to be achieved in NFL history.