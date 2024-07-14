“Persevere in the Face of a Life-Changing Diagnosis”: Paris-Bound Sunisa Lee Announces a Noble Partnership Surrounding Her Health Setback

This year, the US Gymnastics team has many members who are looking to redeem themselves in various ways. One of them happens to be Minnesota native Sunisa Lee, who perhaps had the most jaw-dropping comeback this season.

In February 2023, Lee was forced to retire from college gymnastics following a health condition she would open up about later. It turned out that she had not one, but two forms of rare kidney disease and had to navigate through the same while keeping her hopes up high for her gymnastics dreams.

Throughout adversities, she knew she had to push through to achieve her goals, and she did so by taking her time and setting her eyes on the Paris Olympics. Her successful trials and a secured seat on the main team alongside Simone Biles were a testament to her perseverance.

And now, she is on her way to advocate for something that she not only lived through but also considers a critical subject. She recently announced partnering up with the American Kidney Fund for their ‘Know Your Kidneys‘ initiative.

“My experience with kidney disease has been challenging—and I’ve worked so hard to persevere in the face of a life-changing diagnosis to be able to represent my country in Paris this month.”

She stressed how important it was to be aware of one’s body and health, especially in case of life-altering diseases. While sometimes the cause of medical conditions could be difficult to nail down, it always helps to be prepared with plans and resources.

“…I want to encourage others to be informed about their kidney health and self-advocate for a treatment plan that can allow them to live their best life.”

While Lee has tried her best to not let her condition deter her on the path of her dreams, there have been days when she admitted to feeling low due to it.

Modified training schedules and an Olympic trial that almost affected her mentally, her determination this year has been a source of awe and inspiration for many. Despite everything, Lee has found strength and support from unexpected sources, demonstrating the power of community.

Sunisa Lee was full of gratitude for teammate Simone Biles’ timely pep talk

Sometimes, under high-pressure situations, all it takes is a pep talk from someone who knows what it’s like, to help buckle up. After a mentally exhaustive season in which she managed to regain strength to fight it out on the uneven bars, Lee was unsure of herself after a stumble during the Olympic trials.

Since the Tokyo Olympics fiasco, fellow gymnast Simone Biles knew what it was like and was quick to give her colleague, a pep talk, to get through it. Later on, Lee credited the Texan native for her timely check-in and motivation that helped her bounce back on track.