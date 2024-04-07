mobile app bar

Days After Dominating ASA Grand Prix Tour, Letsile Tebogo Sets His Eyes on Kip Keino Classic 2024

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

Days After Dominating ASA Grand Prix Tour, Letsile Tebogo Sets His Eyes on Kipkeino Classic 2024

Image Credits: Official Instagram account of Letsile Tebogo

Letsile Tebogo is the center of attention this season. The sprinter from Botswana achieved stardom in the early 2024 season at the ASA Grand Prix Tour, where he secured three WLs and one WR. However, according to Rosa E Associati’s latest Instagram post, Tebogo is ready for more action as he has registered for the Kip Keino Classic.

There will be a large number of competitors in this year’s Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya. Nonetheless, the location has significance for the career of Tebogo. In 2021, when the sprinter from Botswana was still competing at the U20 level, this was his first international competition.

Moi International Sports Centre hosted the Under-20 World Athletics Championships in 2021. Despite being a relative unknown on the global stage, Tebogo stunned everyone by winning the 100-meter race. Apart from the big win, he also secured a silver in the 200-meter category.

Tebogo had a respectable start on the global stage. His career was likewise propelled to its monstrous peak in the early 2024 season. According to the viral IG post, Tebogo will be competing in the 200-meter event in Kenya on April 20.

The caption of the IG post also carried the details of the event, as it read:

“He’s back to Kenya. Letsile Tebogo will run the 200 m at @kipkeinoclassic next 20 April. He’s coming back to the same place where he got his first international achievement at the World Junior Championships on 2021.”

The 20-year-old will be the center of attention at the Kenyan event. He easily stunned many track aficionados by securing many feats in the ASA Grand Prix Tour, which led to all this expectation.

A strong 2024 season start for Letsile Tebogo

Because of his appearances at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Letsile Tebogo became a highly anticipated athlete for the 2024 season.

He made sure no one was disappointed by securing three WLs and one WR. Wayne van Neikerk’s 300-meter WR had been unbroken since 2017, but Tebogo smashed it on his first attempt.

Nevertheless, Tebogo continued to surprise the track world with his outstanding 400-meter run, which earned him the WL. Additionally, he became the first athlete in 2024 to get close to Usain Bolt’s 200-meter WR of 19.19 seconds with a remarkable time of 19.94 seconds in the 200-meter event.

Post Edited By:Brandon Gabriel Isaacs

