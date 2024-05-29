“Was a Hard Pill to Swallow”: Jereem Richards Reflects on His 2022 World Athletics Championships’ 200M Sprint Against Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek

Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek are two of the most notable names from track and field in the modern generation. The two stars have been demonstrating tremendous potential in the 100 and 200-meter races. Recently, Jereem Richards narrated a story from the 2022 World Athletics Championships, where he fell short of the two American stars despite giving his one of the best performances.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Olympic sprinter Jereem Richards was featured on Justin Gatlin and Rodney A. Green’s Ready Set Go podcast on YouTube amid the 2024 season excitement. The one-time world champion began the discussion by talking about his luck in such competitions.

Although he has proven himself on numerous occasions, the 200-meter race against the two American athletes is one he will never forget. When he arrived in Eugene for the World Championships, the track sensation had won the Trinidad and Tobago Championships a month prior.

Richards was filled with confidence going into the event, which he displayed while running his individual heat. In the second heat, the athlete ran an incredible 20.35 seconds to finish first. However, in the semi-finals, he faced Lyles and Bednarek, who took first and second place on the podium, leaving Richards third.

The track star ran 19.86 seconds, which was undoubtedly one of the fastest semi-final times, but not fast enough to catch up to the American athletes. However, Richards fell behind in the finals by a number of spots, as he explains, saying:

“The 200, it’s a really nice race…but you get lane one, two, three, you’re kind of out of it. So going in with the fourth fastest time, I finished sixth, and the time that I ran in the semi-finals would have probably gotten fourth in the actual final. So, it was just a hard pill to swallow.”

Despite blaming the lanes, Richards admitted his loss, knowing he lacked the necessary pace at the time. He took this track humiliation as motivation because he understands what the track world anticipates, as he has always given his all to return to the top of the sport.

Going up against a grid of two American athletes is never easy. The pair of Olympic sprinters proved it to themselves when they lined up on the same grid for their 100-meter outdoor season opener.

Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek at the Tom Jones Memorial

The track world always looks forward to prominent athletes’ season openers, such as Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek. The competitors are expected to compete for gold in Paris, so they understand how important this event is for their own careers. The Tom Jones Memorial’s straightforward track offered them the opportunity to demonstrate their speed right away.

And, as the official fired the gun, they both fled the starting line to battle it out on their own. However, both track stars finished in first place with the same time of 10.01 seconds. The audience was excited to watch this race because the competitors were able to put in such impressive times so early in the season.