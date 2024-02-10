Danie van Heerden Loses to His ‘Best Man’ Makini Manu Through Disqualification at Power Slap 6

With the intensity of the matches increasing at the Power Slap 6 competition, the slaps are getting wilder. The Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas is witnessing bone-rattling action, with athletes going at each other without mercy.

The recent match between Danie van Heerden and Makini Manu was nothing short of drama in the super heavyweight match of 266 pounds and up. Before coming to the competition, there is a little story about the bond the athletes share. Hereden married last Tuesday, and to everyone’s amazement, Manu was his ‘best man’ at the wedding.

The two now went face-to-face at the wildest combat sport in the world, leaving no trace behind. Danie, A.K.A., ‘Pitbull,’ in the world of slaps, won the toss against ‘Big Man Manu’ and took the first strike. When the two walked into the arena, Heerden seemed focused, while Manu charged in, pumped, and screaming with energy. Manu is known as the man with purpose.

The 3-round match began with Danie giving the first strike. He was a strongman and had a record of 4-0, undefeated. Manu, on the other hand, has a record of 2-0, being undefeated, and was a Sumo wrestler. After throwing the first slap against Manu, the Big Man seemed unmoved and composed.

When Manu threw Heerden the slap, he seemed unbothered. Unfortunately, the slap was declared a foul by Manu for clubbing, costing him a one-point deduction. The next round got even more intense, and Heerden had one point deducted for a clubbing foul. Manu seemed severely injured and was bleeding through his nose and mouth.

After the referee checked with Manu, he said, “I can’t hear anything.” Moreover, after further discussion, the four-time undefeated Heerden faced his first loss. He was disqualified due to illegal strikes, leading Manu to win the match. Though it was unfortunate, the rules are part of the game, and judges declared it disqualified.

Power Slap disqualification rule

The reason Heerden got disqualified was that he landed an illegal slap against Manu. Anything against the rules will be considered a foul, with the judge taking the final decision. What is an illegal wind-up and clubbing rule in power slap?

Illegal Wind-Up: A completed Strike or Wind-Up inconsistent with the number or hand declared by the Striker

Clubbing: Any strike other than a permitted slap to the permitted target area.

Therefore, any slap that does not meet the above-mentioned criteria will result in a direct disqualification. The review official will have the final say over whether someone is disqualified from the match or not.