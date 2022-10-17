OpTic yay gives a teaser to his team selection for VCT 2023

OpTic yay teased the fans on Twitter about the team he will join in a short video. The video ends with him saying, “I guess you’ll find out.”

El Diablo has teased the fans about what team he will join for VCT 2023. The team selections are going haywire as Sacy and Pancada joined Sentinels while Xset Cryocells went to 100 Thieves. Teams are running everywhere to acquire the players who are free agents now due to unselected VCT teams.

In a cryptic message to his fans, yay gave us a tease about his selection. He did not reveal the team he was joining. However, he teased the date of the announcement. The date is October 17th. Let us break down the video.

OpTic yay: which team could he join?



In the video, a VCT 2023 balloon sign is seen as yay walks up to a conference desk in his signature fedora and suit. He sets the hat down and tests the mic for static. Countless colored caps are on the table, along with a card that reads El Diablo.

He says, “I guess you guys will know soon.” The video cuts out with camera flashes, and the artificial crowd bursts into questions as a prompter is seen on the screen with a date. The date reads ’10/17,’ which is October 17th.

As for which team yay will join, we have only a few options left. Sentinel’s squad is complete, while 100 Thieves have acquired Cryo. C9 is a highly speculated choice. His presence in any team can help it win matches due to his game sense and fundamental ability.

He was essential in providing OpTic with the Master’s trophy while also getting them into the finals of VCT 2022. It is only a matter of time till we find out what team yay decides to go in. Yay has only seen better days after his leave from ABX since they did not know how to use him.

Since NV acquired him, yay has become an unstoppable force in the game. Apart from that, he has a dedicated fanbase due to his humble personality and carefree attitude.

