Riot Games raise Valorant Champions 2023 prize pool to $2,250,000

Riot Games made a decision to raise the prize pool of their Valorant Champions 2023 to a sum of $2,250,000. Earlier the prize pool was set to a $1,000,000 mark in the previous international tournament hosted for the shooter.

Advertisement

Valorant Champions 2023 is the biggest tournament to be hosted under the Valorant Champions Tour. The winning team of this tournament will bag an amount of $1,000,000, which was initially the prize pool of the last major tournament. In just three years’ time, the maximum door prize of the Riot’s shooter has increased considerably when compared to past runs.

This sets a new record in the shooter title history, by doubling the total amount set for prize distribution. To help fans understand this significant advancement, we will dive into the details of how things have progressed for the shooter’s competitive ecosystem.

Advertisement

Riot Games breaks their own record by setting the prize pool of Valorant Champions 2023 to $2,250,000

The first-ever tournament hosted for Valorant was called First Strike with a prize pool of $100,000. With the rise in popularity, Riot Games shifted to a new format for esports, called the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT). During an entire year, Riot Games would proceed to host various tournaments to bring in the best teams from all across the world.

In 2021, Riot Games successfully hosted its first-ever Valorant Champions tournament with a prize pool of $1,000,000. This amount was followed for the next world championship as well. However, in 2023, this amount is getting doubled to $2,250,000, setting a new record for the franchise.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ValorINTEL/status/1684635039676387328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Last year, Riot Games was able to raise $7,500,000 by selling the Champions Bundle in the game which sold for $70. With the excess earning, Riot Games was able to double down the prize pool this year. It is reported, a new Champions Bundle will release this year as well, which will be revealed on July 31, 2023.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ValorantEsports/status/1468562404917264387?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

This approach towards esports was similarly used by Valve’s Dota 2, which allowed players to add funds to the tournament by purchasing in-game cosmetics. In 2021, Dota 2’s The International 2023 tournament was able to set $40,018,4000 as the prize pool for the tournament. Given the current trajectory of Riot Games, they may eventually achieve even greater success.

That is all you need to know about the prize pool history from the beginning to 2023 for Valorant Champions. If you liked this article, feel free to read similar content by clicking here.