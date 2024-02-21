Adin Ross AMP: The Streamer Claims He Was Denied Entry Into AMP Because of His Skin Color

In a recent Kick livestream, Adin David Ross claimed that he was once denied entry into the AMP content group because of his skin color. For a little context, Adin Ross is currently one of the most popular live streamers in the industry. Although Adin is the founder of the SSB content group, he has close ties with AMP because of his inseparable friendship with Kai Carlo Cenat III.

According to sources, AMP is an American content group originally founded in 2019 by four friends Din “Agent 00” Muktar, Duke Dennis, Roberto “Fanum” Gonzalez, and Davis “ImDavisss”. The last two members, Kai Cenat and Chris “ChrisNxtDoor,” joined in the months that followed. Each member is known to have their individual YouTube and live streaming channels even while working as a collective for AMP. Moreover, they live under the same roof and co-create content for all social media and content platforms.

During one of Adin Ross’s recent Kick streams, Silky asked him if he would agree to leave SSB behind and join AMP. Although the Kick streamer denied the opportunity, he claimed he had tried doing so in the past. However, things did not end well solely because of Adin’s skin color. Adin even addressed the interesting incident in his stream, stating “I want to be in AMP though, they just said no, you are white. I swear to god.” According to the Kick streamer, he had also spoken to Duke Dennis about joining AMP but was instantly rejected because of being white.



Silky could not believe what he was hearing but Adin soon convinced him that it was true. Moreover, instead of birthing a controversy, both Adin and Silky praised Duke for being truthful. Adin also insisted that he has remained fast friends with Duke despite the rejection.



Who are all the AMP members?

However, Kai Cenat is currently the most popular of all the AMP members. He is known to have more than 9 million followers on Twitch and a combined total of almost 11 million subscribers on his two YouTube channels Kai Cenat and Kai Cenat Live. He is a two-time winner of the Streamer of the Year Award at The Streamy Awards and the Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2024. Although not as popular as Kai, all the other members are also fairly known in the gaming world.

Adin Ross’s fans were not quite fond of Duke Dennis’s answer. They claimed the AMP group was racist and insisted it was not funny to give such answers. However, there were a few people who supported AMP, and one even joked about the situation, saying, “But Adin isn’t white, he’s Jewish.”