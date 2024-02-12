Adin Ross Clearly Had a Winner in Mind for the Super Bowl but It Wasn’t the Chiefs

Adin David Ross seemingly decided the winner of the Super Bowl LVIII ahead of time, and his massive bet on the team has shocked the world. For the uninitiated, Adin Ross is one of the industry’s most popular and wealthiest live streamers. In addition to gaming, collaboration, and reaction content on his streams, he is well known for gambling on Stake’s online casino. However, Adin’s gambling habit isn’t restricted to the internet, as he can often be seen placing massive bets on his favorite sports teams.



Now that the Super Bowl LVIII fever is on, Adin Ross has not held back on his bets. The Super Bowl is, in theory, the final championship game of the National Football League (NFL). However, this event is more of a tradition for Americans than just a football match. It is a holiday to spend quality time with one’s family and friends through get-togethers and parties.



The half-time show is considered one of the most awaited moments in the entire event as popular guests are invited to perform. This year, the Super Bowl LVIII is taking place in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the half-time invitees include Usher, Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and others.

The two finalists facing each other in Super Bowl LVIII are the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, according to the Face of Kick, the San Francisco 49ers have a better chance of winning against all odds. In fact, his massive confidence in the 49ers led him to bet $340k on the team, with an estimated payout of around $612k.

Adin Ross thought the San Francisco 49ers could easily win the Super Bowl LVIII

Several live streamers and celebrities are attending the Super Bowl LVIII. Adin Ross being one of the most popular has also bought a luxury suite at the stadium. That allegedly cost him around $2.5 million. Apart from spending millions and attending the event with a bunch of his colleagues, the streamer had decided on the winner beforehand. Although it is super common for individuals to voice for their teams, popular celebrities make it public just for some clout.

Adin Ross has put over $300k on the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl ‼️ pic.twitter.com/tnDpyESftE — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) February 11, 2024

Adin Ross recently took it to his official Instagram handle to forecast his thoughts about the game. He had faith in the San Francisco 49ers and placed a $340k bet on their win via Stake. Furthermore, he had a little note for the owners of Kick and Stake, Eddie and Bijan Tehrani. The Kick streamer added a screenshot of his bet to Instagram stories and wrote, “Yo, Stake Eddie and bstunners (Bijan Tehrani), I know you guys want this to lose but it won’t happen tonight. Sorry, Let’s go 49ers!!!”

Unfortunately, things did not go according to Adin’s forecast. The Super Bowl LVIII was won by the Kansas City Chiefs with a score of 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers. Therefore, the streamer ultimately lost the entirety of the $340k bet amount. This massive loss has led to fans using this as an example to make others understand how sports betting is highly uncertain. Situations can change within moments thereby leading to a loss of massive amounts of money. Moreover, people who consider people like Adin their idols are also in danger of falling victim to gambling and facing bankruptcy.

