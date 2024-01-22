Adin Ross Has a Meltdown Losing $1,000,000 as Buffalo Bills Loses to Kansas City Chiefs, Goes at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Adin David Ross recently had a massive meltdown, and he went on to write inappropriate about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift over his Twitter burner account after losing a massive sum of bet money after the Buffalo Bills lost an open goal against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It is important to know that apart from live streaming and content creation, he is also massively involved in online and spectator sports gambling and betting. And therefore there are often times when he loses millions of dollars owing to his addiction. A very similar situation happened recently but it was much of a surprise to see the streaming sensation lose his cool and take his anger out on his burner Twitter account.

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs had a football face-off where the Chiefs were able to defeat the Buffalo’s 24-27. Supposedly, Adin Ross had bet $1 million on the Buffalo Bills win, and upon the Chiefs winning the game he had lost the entire money. Interestingly, the streamer was upset about the loss and took the matter on X (Twitter).

He stated, “Chiefs had a Mickey Mouse win, I am down a million dollars in the past 24 hours, on my life it’s all cause Strickland got robbed and I chased and lost even more. I am done.” Further on, he placed his suspicions about the game and stated, “How the Bills miss a field goal that I could make ON GOD, sh*t rigged asf, Eddie you def make calls, I’m not Dum.”

Moments later, Adin Ross’s statements went out of hand as he continued to write inappropriate stuff about the private s*xual life of Travis Kelce, a footballer currently playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, and pop star and Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The Face of Kick stated, “When you f*ck Taylor Swift tonight, I hope she gives you Chlamydia and Herpes. Makes no sense, you knew about the rigged game that’s why U were so relaxed. Lol, I am not dumb, who misses a wide-open field goal? It’s wide-open, no defense, no blockage, So hurt.”

Adin Ross quickly deleted all those Tweets

Adin Ross is one of the most popular live streamers in the world. Since his social media pages are mostly flooded with fans, it becomes important for the streamer to make sure he does not start an unwanted controversy. Such unwanted gestures could easily lead to him getting canceled on such platforms. After attaining a popular image among millions of people, it also becomes extremely important to maintain a personal image.

Shortly after posting his raging statements on his burner Twitter account, he proceeded to delete those tweets and remained silent about them. However, the tweets were seen by several thousand by that time and the loss had already happened. Even though he deleted the tweets, it has spread like wildfire all over the internet. Various update pages made sure to take screenshots of the tweets he had posted and make trending update posts for themselves.