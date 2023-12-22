Adin Ross Lost $15,000,000 in One Night of His Gambling Escapades

Adin David Ross during his recent collaboration stream with Anuel, a singer and rapper revealed that he had lost up to $15 million in gambling in a single day. For a brief context, Adin Ross had organized a gambling stream on his Kick live streaming channel a few hours ago where he was seen spending a collaborative time with Anuel. Other than some chitter chatters, the streaming sensation played the game of Stake Roulette but unfortunately ended up losing multiple rounds.

Advertisement

Anuel, interested to know about his gambling streak asked about his highs and lows. Surprisingly, Adin was very open about his past gambling events and explained how he had won $10 million in one day and shortly after lost it in its entirety and also more in excess. According to the streamer, everything happened in just a single day, and explained his problem, “ I don’t wanna get the f*ck out, that is my problem.”

The Peurto Rican singer further asked about his max wins and losses in a single day. Adin did not hesitate and answered with a smile on his face, “I made like in a day like 5 mil probably, 5 mil in a day yeah, yeah,…most I lost, you wanna know 15 mil bro, 15 million dollars, it’s so f*cked up!” The singer was seen with a smirk on his face and nodding his head realizing how casual it was for the streamer to lose such a large sum of money.

Advertisement

pic.twitter.com/bMIbCoE42v — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) December 22, 2023

Adin Ross has been known to have a terrible gambling addiction for several years now. The streamer not only indulges in online gambling but also has been reported to go out gambling in casinos and place bets on various sports events. Although he has won huge racks of money through bets and gambling, the amount lost is not to be considered low. Based on statements by Adin Ross, he is now incapable of exiting gambling rooms even when he has suffered major losses.

Is Adin Ross a bad influence on his viewers?

A lot of streamers including Adin Ross made a quick jump to the Kick live-streaming platform because they had some of the most lenient rules when it came to gambling. The streaming sensation, now the face of Kick.com entered with a huge contract from both Kick and Stake, an online gambling site. It is important to note that Stake.com uses popular streamers to promote online gambling among its viewers.

Currently, gambling streamers are hated worldwide for their ability to spread bad influence, especially among teenagers and young adults who tend to be the majority of their audience. It is also important for the common people to understand that most of the gambling streams by iconic live streamers are fake as they get sponsored for the accumulated loss i.e. live streamers don’t lose any of their own money in the process of streaming gambling content otherwise, as mentioned above, $15 million is not a small amount of money to laugh and care less about.

Adin Ross reveals he lost $15,000,000 in one night gambling pic.twitter.com/SgOdSauHpY — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) December 22, 2023

Advertisement

On the other hand, teenagers and young adults get easily attracted to what their streaming icons portray on streams and thereafter lose loads of money when they try it themselves. Unfortunately, there are proven records of people who were attracted to gambling because of popular live streamers, who had tried investing racks of money but eventually ended up in bankruptcy. So, yes Adin Ross and all other gambling streamers are a bad influence to people watching them.