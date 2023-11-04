Despite Receiving Hate From Netizens, N3on Links Up With Popular Rapper Rubi Rose on a Stream

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama is undoubtedly one of the top-most content creators of today. He started his career primarily as a gaming creator but was catapulted to immense fame after collaborating with several popular streaming personalities.

Despite his fame, N3on has lately become a subject of hate because of behavioral issues. Recent developments have made netizens believe that the streamer does not know how to behave with people or treat them nicely. Besides, they claimed he makes a clown of himself everywhere he goes.

Additionally, N3on has also been targeted by his audience and vastly criticized for his relationship with Samantha Frank. Although their relationship had major ups and downs in the past, the situation changed after Adin David Ross accused Sam of cheating on N3on, making people believe she was using him while N3on was enabling her. However, despite massive targeted hate towards Samantha Frank, N3on jumped in to defend her recently, asking people to show her some respect. The streamer also specified that Sam Frank helps him stay happy and keep moving forward.



At the same time, it is indeed commendable how N3on has gone ahead with his life and career in spite of the harsh criticisms. This dedication to his craft was further made apparent when the streamer and content creator fulfilled his promise to collaborate with Rubi Rose on his latest Kick livestream, much to the delight of his core community.



N3on finally gets to collaborate with Rubi Rose

Rubi Rose is a popular American rapper and songwriter who started her career in 2018 and gained massive traction after her hit single, “Big Mouth” in 2019. Interestingly, before N3on could announce the collaboration to his fans, Rubi Rose herself hinted at a collaboration with the popular streamer on her official Twitter page, on November 3, 2023, stating “See you soon” which naturally made both their fanbases extremely curious.

N3on and Rubi Rose finally collaborated for a livestream on November 4, 2023. The streamer seemed quite nervous at the beginning but Rubi was nice and comforted him. But N3on had planned quite a nice day with her which included a nice dinner at a fancy restaurant and a chill time at the hot tub. Sam Frank also got to meet Rubi Rose and have a small chat with her at the end of the stream.

The online community was quite shocked at how N3on could pull out bigger collaborations despite the growing hate. People were also wondering if Rubi should have collaborated with other popular streamers instead of N3on. Meanwhile, some Twitter users dragged in Sam Frank and asked how would be feeling about her boyfriend’s collab with Rubi Rose.