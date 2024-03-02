Fact Check: Is Twitch Streamer F1NN5TER Genderfluid?

Jude “F1NN5TER” has made a name for himself as one of the top-rated Minecraft YouTubers and Twitch live streamers in the industry. He started his main YouTube channel named “F1NN5TER” in 2015 for dedicated Minecraft content. However, he currently owns a couple more channels on YouTube named “F1nn5terLIVE” and “Finn” with a combined 1.5 million subscribers.

Eventually, F1NN5TER decided to try his luck on the Twitch live-streaming platform. He went on to create the channel “F1nn5ter” where he mainly streamed Minecraft. However, the Minecraft star brought a huge twist to his Twitch content as he started to dress up like a woman and prank fans on the internet, especially on Omegle. Surprisingly, fans loved what he had to offer, and today F1NN5TER has achieved a spot on the trending list for both Minecraft and entertainment content.

As a professional Minecraft creator, F1NN5TER earned a spot on iDots, a gaming group. His Minecraft skills have also earned him major success in the Minecraft Championship (MCC). Today, the YouTuber has almost 750k followers on Twitch owing to his entertaining and hilarious content.

Claim: F1nn5ter is genderfluid

F1nn5ter dressing himself as a woman and pranking the internet is considered to be his signature style. However, since then, his viewers have also speculated if the YouTuber was in the process of HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy). Although he has been asked about his gender choice for a long time, F1NN5TER has remained silent.

However, quite recently, fans on social media began claiming that F1NN5TER was genderfluid. Many even supported the YouTuber for being brave and coming out in public. Additionally, they claimed they were proud of him for taking a step towards self-discovery.



The sudden influx of supportive messages confused people online. On one hand, fans were congratulating F1NN5TER, and on the other hand, they still used his old pronouns of he/him. As a result, there were many who wondered if the coming-out rumors were even true or if F1NN5TER was just playing another prank on his audience.



Fact and Verdict: F1nn5ter has come out as genderfluid

F1nn5ter recently uploaded a video on his main YouTube channel where he came out as genderfluid. Additionally, he has also claimed that he still wants his pronouns to be He/Him. A person declares himself as genderfluid only when he has free intentions to change between different genders at any time.



Most people confuse genderfluidity with transgender. It is important to understand transgender is a broader term that includes any person who does not consider him/her to be of the gender declared at birth. According to sources, genderfluidity falls under the transgender umbrella.

F1NN5TER’s announcement video “Coming Out” cleared all speculations and answered all questions. According to the YouTuber, fans have long speculated about his association with HRT. Even though the streamer agreed that he was on HRT, he insisted that he only started it recently. The YouTuber also mentioned that he was still in the process of figuring out everything but proceeded with HRT only because he found no cons to the process. Besides, F1NN5TER even addressed the people who asked if he was transgender or a woman claiming he loves to call himself genderfluid but wants his pronouns to be He/Him. The YouTuber was also grateful for having a great supportive group around him at all times.