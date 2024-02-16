“Where Were You When Adin Was Banned” – Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed Under Flak as Sneako Calls Them Out for Ghosting Adin Ross

Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy exposed the true nature of the influencer industry after Adin David Ross was ignored by Kai Carlo Cenat III, and Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. during the Power Slap 6 event. For a brief backstory, several content creators and influencers alongside various other celebrities from the sports industry were invited a few days back to attend the Power Slap 6 event in Las Vegas.

Adin Ross, IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, and Sneako were among the few popular live streamers present at the event. Although the popular trio got along well together and collaborated on content during the event, Sneako was allegedly completely ignored on multiple occasions. The Face of Kick being one of the friends of the Rumble streamer, never met, spoke, or appeared together.

Furthermore, Sneako was allegedly not given the respect he deserved as a fairly popular live streamer. To be noted, despite Rumble being the official streaming partner, Sneako, a Rumble streamer was sadly kicked out of the VIP influencers’ side of the event. Soon after, Rumble uploaded an image of and tagged Adin, Speed, Kai, and Tom Brady on Instagram completely excluding Sneako.

The disrespect Sneako faced during the event made him furious, forcing him to expose the truth about the influencer industry. Sneako pointed out a few incidents from the past that proved how Adin, IShowSpeed, and Kai Cenat were not true friends but were just using each other for content, clout, and money.

Keeping up with the momentum, Sneako went on to expose the truth about not only live streaming but the entire creators/influencers industry. The streamer exclaimed how the influencers thing was multiple folds of what happens at high school. People just run behind to acquire popularity but neither love nor are friends with each other. By pointing fingers at IShowSpeed and Kai, he stated, “They smile and do a little dance and bark but none of them actually even like each other. They only pretend so they can get more money and fame.”

A new feud started between Sneako and Kai Cenat

Dragging in one of Adin Ross’s Twitch ban situations, Sneako asked, “Where were Kai and Speed when you got banned on Twitch for saying there are two genders?” According to the streamer, Adin was completely ghosted because he was a brand risk and nonprofitable at that moment. Moments later, he questioned Kai as to who came forward to support him during the false r*pe accusation. He claimed, “While everybody else were like what? I immediately defended you… I defended you, Kai and you walked right in front of me.”

However keeping in mind that Adin Ross accepts IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat to be brothers more than friends, Sneako could have to face massive consequences. Calling out the entire influencer industry could also lead to long-lasting cancellations from other creators. This could prove to be a massive backlash leading to a decrease in popularity and collaborations.

Surprisingly, the online community was in complete support of what Sneako had to say. Although the Rumble streamer is one of the most hated personalities, people acknowledged he was pointing out the exact truth about the industry. A commenter also mentioned how Sneako had given the streamers a complete reality check. While a few haters mutually agreed on a few reasons for his anger i.e. either he was not accepted in the friend group or because Adin never gave him an expensive gift.