Fighting Through the Criticisms and Backlash, N3on Bets $10,000 Claiming He and Sam Will Last for a Year

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama has emerged to be one of the most viral live streamers, content creators, and vloggers in the industry. He started his career uploading and streaming gaming content but was sent flying to fame after he shifted to IRL streaming with massive collaborations. N3on is also currently in a relationship with fellow Streamer Samantha “Sam” Frank.

N3on got to meet Samantha while streaming with one of his closest friends, Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy. It was soon after that they built a wonderful connection and N3on featured her in most of his streams. The online community was quick enough to spot a budding relationship between them before the two went social media official.

N3on and Samantha Frank managed to win the community’s hearts initially, but their relationship was far from perfect as they found themselves in frequent disagreements. This had a damaging effect on their relationship with the two breaking up and getting back together multiple times. It was further alleged that Sam had cheated on N3on about a month ago which made people talk against the female streamer and the way she treated the streamer.

Nevertheless, N3on and Samantha Frank had recently visited a massively popular sneaker store, CoolKicks in Los Angeles to make a purchase. When talking about their relationship, Adeel Shams, the co-founder of CoolKicks proceeded to make a $10,000 bet that N3on and Sam would not be together after 12 months.

N3on initially declined the offer before agreeing on a $1000 wager stating they would still remain together after 12 months, but Sam Frank forced him to up the numbers which finally resulted in a $5,000 bet. N3on was initially quite nervous about the 12-month time period but eventually comforted Sam by saying that they were good. He also seemed quite confident about his relationship and told Adeel that he was going win the $5,000, revisit the shop, and make a big purchase with the money.

Moments later Adeel Shams asked N3on if he was down to up the bet to $10,000 to which the streamer immediately accepted. However, the netizens were not so confident about them staying together after 12 months. They stated that N3on was a joke and that he would not last a few weeks with her.

N3on stays strong in his relationship with Sam Frank

N3on’s relationship with Samantha Frank has received a lot of backlash recently. The situation turned critical after Adin David Ross, one of N3on’s friends and popular streamer accused Sam of cheating on N3on. Adin proceeded to explain the situation and alleged that Sam had flown in another guy and used him to cheat on N3on while they were together.

This accusation brought Sam Frank under fire, and she received a lot of hate, which soon turned into online bullying. People also hated N3on for getting along with Sam after such accusations as they believed the female streamer was using N3on for money and clout.

Despite all the hate and backlash, N3on stood beside Sam and defended her asking people to show her some respect. The streamer also explained how Sam was responsible for keeping him happy and getting him going every single day.

It is now quite certain that N3on does not care about what people think, and is determined to make his relationship with Samantha Frank work. This makes it apparent that the feelings N3on has for Sam are quite genuine.