Following xQc’s massive win, Adin Ross lands $2100000 on a single slot, calls Drake to celebrate

Adin David Ross is considered to be one of the “GOATS” of the streaming industry. He made a name for himself as a gaming content creator and later added a ton of reaction, confrontational, and controversial content that made him a viral sensation.

Although he is mostly known for his collaborations with controversial personalities, Adin Ross has been gaining recognition for his gambling content for some time now exactly like one of his good friends, Felix “xQc” Lengyel.

xQc, in one of his recent live streams, went all out on online gambling and faced the luck of a lifetime. He had won a little more than $2 million dollars in a single pizza slot which turned out to be a surprise to himself and a shock to all his fans and viewers.

However, Adin was definitely not far behind. He played the Wanted slot game on Stake online while live streaming and was surprised with a legendary $2.1 million win on a single slot. The streamer even explained how he had bought the slot spins for $50k and was lucky enough to hit a full screen while playing.

The online community had major issues with the situation. Although a few people were celebrating such a fortune, most people were not ready to believe what happened was not rigged. They also added that it could have been completely scripted or a fake money laundering scheme. Likewise, some netizens believed this could have been a giant advertisement initiative by Stake where streamers like Adin Ross, xQc, and more were paid $2 million.

Adin Ross celebrated his $2.1 million gambling with Drake

Adin was initially quite doubtful of the results the slot would produce but moments later was surprised with a full-screen outcome. He was both excited and mind-blown by the results and was seen jumping around with happiness. The streaming sensation also proceeded to call Drake to share his celebration with him.

The streamer pointed out how Drake had called out that he would be winning big that day, exclaimed that he was completely freaking out because it was a huge buy of $50k, and asked Drake how he would know the results. Meanwhile, Drake mentioned that he was the only one left to win a massive bounty while Adin urged him to load up and go crazy.