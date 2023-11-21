Adin Ross eager to follow in IShowSpeed’s footsteps, asks xQc to go 50/50 on a $47000000 2 Mansion Property

Adin David Ross and Felix “xQc” Lengyel have risen to be two of the most prominent live streamers on the Twitch and Kick platforms. They have been the closest of friends for a long time now and have been delivering similar content on their streaming channels. There have even been talks about Adin Ross getting a content house with xQc for the longest time but that never has become a reality.

It was in one of Adin Ross’ latest live streams that he came across a luxurious 2 mansion property in Florida that cost $47 million. Adin wanted a multi-millionaire who would accept to go 50/50 on the property. He instantly called out xQc’s name and explained how would be down to buy something like this.

Adin was seen to be very excited and happy about making xQc his neighbor and making some of the best content. But eventually, the streaming sensation turned doubtful if xQc would actually buy a $47 million property unless he chose to stay there for his lifetime. Adin also proceeded to make a mockery of him by mentioning how xQc gets night terrors and nightmares where he does stuff and does not remember doing it the next day.

It was very recently that xQc came across Adin’s property request on his stream and decided to give out his answer. Felix was impressed by looking at the image of the mansion and stated that the property looked really nice. But he claimed that the asking price of the property was too much for him i.e. $47 million but moments later realized Adin Ross and himself were going 50/50 which meant he had to pay a little more than $23 million.

The main issue xQc had was that his food would get cold while getting delivered because these houses were on the outskirts of the main city, and the streamer further explained how he definitely cared about it. So based on xQc’s response, the two mansion crib with Adin Ross and xQc is currently just a dream. Subsequently, Adin Ross ended up reacting to xQc’s response to his offer. Although the response was not what Adin expected, he accepted the fact that the market prices were too high at the moment.

Adin Ross is willing to follow in IShowSpeed’s footsteps to buy a mansion

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr., one of the leading live streamers, has recently bought a $10 million new house. It has been just a week or two that Speed has moved in with his cameraman. It was after Adin Ross’ recent visit to Speed’s house, that Adin Ross seemed eager to follow in his footsteps and plan to buy a content house.

Adin Ross and xQc are two of the many top-rated OG live streamers who were responsible for bringing a change in the streaming industry. They have been successful in trying out different content styles and their content has influenced millions of people. It is because Adin Ross and xQc are friends and pros at their job that their living in the same property will lead to better and more hilarious content and clips on the internet.

Netizens were impressed by the property. But they were not sure if Adin Ross and xQc living in the same property would be a good idea. People mentioned that xQc stayed in his room for the majority of the time so buying a massive mansion would be the worst investment. Many people also dragged in Sam “Adept” and stated that the mansions were for xQc and Adin Ross while the lake in the middle was for the “Whale”.