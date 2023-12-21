“How Much Money Does She Make Off of You?” – N3on Refuses to Believe Allegations About Rubi Rose Using Him for Clout

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama was recently invited to the Fresh&Fit podcast where the streamer was sent to the shock zone after people claimed Rubi Rose was using him for clout. Rubi Rose is a songwriter, singer, and rapper who started her career just a few years back. Although she has millions of followers on all social media platforms, she has not been able to gain huge traction for her music with her only mixtape album being a failure.

When asked about his relationship with Rubi Rose, N3on was quick to accept that she maintained a chill and caring bond with him. He explained by stating, “I f*ck with Rubi Rose, she is like you know one of my closest girlfriends that I know…girlfriend like a friend that’s a girl, she’s so nice like she was checking up on me, I really f*cked her as a friend you know, she is always there.”

However, there was a huge turn in atmosphere when the interviewer pointed out that, all Rubi Rose was doing was just for using him for clout. They stated, “Because you have clout, Yeah n**ga, she is a d*mb wh*re, she don’t give a f*ck, she don’t give a f*ck about you.” The controversial streamer was found not to be in acceptance of their allegations. He started by politely asking them not to call the rapper a wh*re and moments later explained how she was one of the nicest persons he had met.

Neon finds out Ruby Rose is using him. ‼️ Wait until he finds out about Sam! pic.twitter.com/tu28JA0PcU — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 21, 2023

The debate did not end there, the podcasters came in prepared with a series of statements that would prove their allegations. They explained that if N3on were an average Indian she would never hit him up and instead would laugh at him. They further added that Rubi Rose was funneling his audience just like the other girls and also pointed out that the rapper was making a ton of money because of his relevance.

When N3on challenged the interviewers by asking the reason why she would do such acts being a popular singer and model. Keeping in mind that Rubi had not claimed enough fame any time soon they replied, “Name three Rubi Rose’s songs?…one magazine just one magazine she has been in for her music video?… you are her friend, you should notice shit.” Rangesh ended up speechless by the end of the debate and cleverly pulled himself out stating that they had only recently become friends.

N3on and Rubi Rose seem to be good friends even off camera

N3on and Rubi Rose initially met during a collaboration stream a few weeks back. The streaming sensation had planned a nice day, including a fancy dinner and chill hot tub segment. Although the streamer was initially nervous, he eventually grew closer and more comfortable with each other. Fans were happy that N3on was able to pull bigger collaborations and they thoroughly enjoyed the stream. People also requested more of N3on X Rbi Rose streams.

My life is complete pic.twitter.com/45L1eArOLI — N3on (@N3onOnYT) November 4, 2023

Based on N3on’s statements, their relationship did not end with a single livestream. They had remained close to each other ever since. Although Rubi Rose is a new addition to N3on’s friend circle, the singer has shown immense care for the streamer’s wellbeing. Surprisingly, even after strong allegations by the podcasters about Rubi Rose, Rangesh remained faithful to their friendship and added how she had always checked up on him.