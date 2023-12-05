“I can’t speak much about it, but you’ll see later” – Adin Ross claims fans will see him in GTA 6

GTA has been one of the most cherished action-adventure games since its first release in the late 1990s. However, after several years of success with multiple titles of the franchise, the time has now come for GTA 6. Rockstar Games finally released the first trailer of the game not so long ago, and the craze among the gaming community has gone up multiple folds.

Adin David Ross, a well-established and celebrated Kick live-streamer broke one of the greatest news of his entire career recently. Surprisingly, the streaming sensation went on to claim that he was a part of GTA 6 which left all his fans and the community baffled. Unfortunately, Adin Ross claimed that he was not going to give away much of the details which left his fans heartbroken.

The streamer stated on X (Twitter) “I’m in GTA 6, I can’t speak much about it but you will see later on throughout the year in the next trailer”. However, Adin Ross exclaimed his emotions by stating how blessed he was to be a part of the greatest game ever made and proceeded to thank Rockstar Games for allowing him to do something with the game.

Unfortunately, it was because of Adin Ross’s previous prankster gestures with his fans and the community that people were not ready to accept the news to be true. Twitter users pointed out how the streamer had previously fooled people with the Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump, and Dana White streams, and were sure that this was just another jest to attract popularity. A few commenters also explained how they would accept his statements only after seeing him in the trailer.

TimTheTatman includes himself in the Adin Ross GTA 6 scene

Almost taking advantage of the viral Adin Ross GTA 6 situation, another popular streamer Timothy “TimTheTatman” John Betar went on to add a little humor to the scene by stating “Bro hold up, Am I in GTA 6?” on his official X page furthermore adding a little snippet out of the GTA 6 first trailer which came out early-on than the destined time.

But unlike Adin Ross, this was completely meant to be a joke out of which he and the comment section proceeded to have fun. The commenters pointed out different aspects of the snippet that proved it was not TimThe Tatman. People stated how he did not want to be left out of the drama but also questioned “But that character is so thin, how could it be you TimThe Tatman?”. While another fan added how the streamer was way better looking than the character in the snippet.

Is Adin Ross truly a part of GTA 6 will remain a mystery until proven. But all things considered, if Adin Ross is really in GTA 6, there could be nothing more amazing for the streaming sensation.