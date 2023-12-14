“I’m only in it for 10 min but still so excited” – Valkyrae shows off her outfit from the premiere of The Family Plan leaving fans excited for her cameo

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hoffstetter recently shared a few pictures showing off the dress she wore to the premiere screening of the movie The Family Plan. For a short context, Valkyrae recently got the opportunity to make a cameo appearance in The Family Plan, a 2023 action-comedy movie set to release on December 15, 2023.

The streaming sensation had previously reached out to a stylist for the premiere dress which comprised a fluffy all-red jacket, a tiny leather purse, satin gloves, thigh-high stockings, a short skirt with a belt, a tube top, and pin-pointed long heels to go under the jacket. The streamer described her as looking like a red disco ball without the sparkles after wearing the all-red satin dress.

First time in a movie!!!! Fit for the premiere of The Family Plan! I’m only in it for 10 min but still so excited lol pic.twitter.com/XOW5FrX50I — RAE (@Valkyrae) December 14, 2023

Valkyrae being a first-timer in a movie exclaimed her excitement on X by stating, “First time in a movie!!! Fit for the premiere of The Family Plan! I am only in it for 10 minutes but still so excited lol”. Although the name of Valkyrae’s character in The Family Plan is not known, she gave a little briefing about her small role in the movie in an online interview a couple of days back where she described her playing the role of a gaming team captain in a Valorant Tournament where she could be seen instructing a team of gamers to victory.

The gaming streamer added that the crew of the movie was looking for a female gamer and that she was lucky to get the role. Rae explained how she did get tips from other actors and that the director wanted Rae to be herself but still was nervous and excited to see herself in the premiere screening of the movie.

Her fans and the online community were elated about her recent achievement. They pointed out that 10 minutes was not a bad number when considering it was just a cameo role. Twitter users also stated that she was an all-in-one package, a model, an actress, and an angel. Commenters were happy about her choice of color as red went perfectly with her.

red is so your color — cate (@catlyncrespo) December 14, 2023

Also, Snow only has 20 minutes of Screentime in all of the hunger games so 10 minutes isn’t bad! — Pygo (@Pygowsky) December 14, 2023

How successful have streamers been in the entertainment space?

Live streamers have been gaining a lot of popularity lately, and they have used the influence to spread across various other fields primarily sports and entertainment. Many streamers have made cameo appearances and sometimes major roles in movies and TV shows while a few got the opportunity to join popular singers in their music videos.

Free Guy, an action-comedy movie allowed several streamers to make cameo appearances including Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Daniel “DanTDM” Robert Middleton, Richard “Ninja” Tyler Blevins, and Sean “JackSepticEye” William McLoughlin. While Valkyrae has been in a few other projects before The Family Plan including two of Bella Poarch’s music videos. Ninja, a top-rated gaming streamer has appeared in a TV series named Duncanville, a TV reality show, The Masked Singer, and cameo appearances in Free Guy as well as Hotel Transylvania: Transfromania.

Alongside the live streamers gaining fame in various prospects, the movies and TV shows they are selected for also tend to receive massive outcomes since worldwide fans of the streamer naturally spend money to see their idols in action.