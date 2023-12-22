“I’m Sick as F*ck” – N3on Gives Health Update and Reason for Lack of Content

Rangesh “N3on” Muthama, a popular but controversial streamer recently detailed his worsened health condition and claimed that it was the reason for him not being able to give his maximum output in streaming and content creation. For a brief context, N3on was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease when he was just a school kid. The Kick streamer had even come out clean about his stomach disease in the past explaining how that had destroyed a couple of his school years.

Crohn’s Disease is a chronic Inflammatory Bowel Disease shortly known as an “IBD” which is known to affect the entire digestive tract. It is because of the inflammation caused on the walls of the tract, that affected people tend to suffer from digestive problems, abdominal pain, weight loss, amenia, severe diarrhea, fatigue, and an increased risk of colorectal cancer. Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that the disease can only be kept under control with regular screening and treatment but there is no ultimate cure.

N3on recently posted an update video on social media claiming he has been sick for the past couple of days. According to the controversial streamer, there were days when he could not push through because of his fever. Rangesh further pleaded for sympathy and stated, “I try, I try to get up but I can’t do it. If you guys can’t understand that I don’t know what to say…if you guys actually care at all you know be nice but it is what it is.”

Moreover, he further explained how Crohn’s Disease was the reason for his sickness. It is because of his weekly shots that he has a compromised immune system leading to various other illnesses including fever. N3on claimed his illness to be the reason for his irregular streaming schedule and claimed he wanted to get better to push through with his career. He stated, “I have been to the hospital so many times in the past four weeks, I just want to f*cking feel better and stream for you guys.”

Did N3on’s deteriorating health make him apologize to Dana White and Donald Trump?



According to N3on’s updates, he has been suffering from Crohn’s Disease for a very long time. Based on the description of the disease and how affected people could go through a hard time even with proper treatment, N3on could be in very bad shape. For better understanding, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, a YouTube sensation, explained how Crohn’s disease had destroyed and taken away his school, college, and possible sports life.

The streaming sensation has been up to a lot of apologizing lately. It started with a video of him explaining how he was a good person and did not mean to hurt anyone in life. Recently, he proceeded to apologize to Dana White, UFC, and Donald Trump for his thoughtless speech about Donald Trump. Moreover, he also apologized to his friends Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Balinthazy and Samantha “Sam” Frank for his rude behavior in the same clip.

In speculation, the timing of the apologetic videos seems suspicious seeing his recent health update, and thereby brings a lot of questions about whether he could be in bad shape. Still, this is a wild speculation and there could also be no correlation because that apology video had to come out given the state of risk he was in after his statements about Trump.