“My worst enemies, none of them ever tried this”: xQc claims the recent racist allegations were taken out of context

A couple of days back, Felix “xQc” Lengyel went live with a person of color whereupon a moderately heated conversation, the streamer stated how he could easily use just his daily check and buy the person’s entire bloodline. The online community did not take the statement with ease and targeted xQc in the comments section claiming he was a racist.

Advertisement

A Twitch user also explained how his fans were trying to hide the reality by explaining the streamer used the statement as a joke and that he says that to everyone. He further added that xQc needed to understand why the statement had become a bigger issue when talking to this particular person. While another wondered if he would come forward and apologize for being an a**hole.

Advertisement

Felix was notified about the ongoing controversy about him on his recent stream. After taking a detailed look at the situation’s root cause, the streamer explained the statement he had made. The streaming sensation was shocked as to how even his worst enemies considered this silly except for the guy who created a bicker about it on X (Twitter).

Did netizens take xQc’s joke out of context and claim?

xQc made sure to explain the controversial statement he had told. He stated how that was just a stupid joke that he usually made all the time and towards everybody. The streamer accepted that the topic was not liked by anybody but according to him, it was not told with seriousness, it was just a lame joke. xQc further wanted the community to relax and was even down to explain the joke if needed.

Upon further reading the comments of the uploaded video, xQc came across people calling him both racist and an a**hole, and that they wanted him to apologize. But he made it clear that he was being an a**hole without a doubt and he was not going to apologize for that and continue being one but it was not a tad bit racist.

Although Felix explained the statement to be just a joke, it could turn out to be a sensitive and serious racism issue if taken out of context. But xQc might still be throwing racist statements and just covering it up to be a joke. The true meaning and his intentions are only known to xQc.