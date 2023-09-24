“Are you single” – N3on asks Charli D’Amelio if she is single in front of her boyfriend at the Kardashian’s party and gets into a verbal altercation for talking to other girls

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama is a popular live streamer and YouTuber who was catapulted to fame because of his NBA 2k gaming content. Moreover, he has been collaborating with a lot of prominent creators for some time now and that has helped him provide his viewers with a variety of content. Recently, N3on met Charli D’Amelio at the Kardashian’s party and asked her if she was single in front of her boyfriend.

Advertisement

Charli D’Amelio is one of the most popular faces in the world of social media influencers. She started out as a professional dancer and stepped onto social media in 2019. She is considered to be one of the trendsetters on various social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram. Charli is currently in an active relationship with Landon Barker since June 2022.

Let’s dive in to know what Charli D’Amelio had to say when N3on asked her if she was single.

Advertisement

N3on has an awkward conversation with Charli D’Amelio at Kardashian’s Party

N3on is the person who always gets himself involved in awkward situations while live streaming or filming for YouTube. He was invited to the Kardashian’s party where he decided to talk to different girls and asked them if they were single.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1705576733225730545?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Incidentally, while live streaming at the same party, N3on realized that Charli D’Amelio had just walked past him. So he immediately walked up to her and introduced himself. Charli D’Amelio and N3on shook hands and Charli introduced herself to N3on. However, N3on had other intentions as he wasted no time before asking Charli if she was single. Naturally, she was in complete shock after hearing the question since her boyfriend was standing right beside her with his hand over her shoulder.

But Charli was polite enough and replied “He’s my boyfriend”. She later moved on to meet other people with her boyfriend. N3on moved out of the awkward situation and shouted “What did I just do, Oh my god, No way”. However, this was not the only situation he faced while at the party.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1705578809460711737?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

N3on also went forward to speak to another girl at the Kardashian’s party. He did ask for her number but in the meantime, her boyfriend dropped in and took her away. N3on followed them inside and he had to face multiple LA boys at the same time in a verbal conflict. One of the boys stated that N3on was not going to pull her anyway so he should just leave.

N3on answered that he was about to get her number and asked “Like, I can’t talk to her?” The conversations got heated and almost escalated into a fight after he called the girl a b**ch. Netizens called N3on an absolute cringe and they were shocked by the question he asked Charli. A commenter also stated that he is just a talker since he runs away whenever a problem arises.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Djemzykado/status/1705576830793650546?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vistaria0/status/1705576919037800540?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheAVShowDaily/status/1705579274772660671?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cfcmaxez/status/1705578989996138942?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

N3on gets pinned down when wrestling a small person

N3on has been collaborating with a bunch of live streamers and attending various parties for quite a while. Although this has helped him improve his content variety, he always finds himself in awkward situations. Likewise, N3on recently challenged a midget to a friendly wrestling fight while at an in-house party. The 44-year-old midget turned out to be pretty strong and N3on was absolutely destroyed and pinned down by him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1698116995672145927?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The defeat left N3on shocked and the streamer begged the dwarf not to hurt him. He later asked how a midget could pin him to the ground so easily. Naturally, the online community was worried about N3on getting embarrassed everywhere he went and also requested someone to help him get stronger.

A number of live streamers are getting caught red-handed for being involved in weird situations. Click here to learn why Ice Poseidon and his friend were recently arrested in Brisbane.