N3on could become the first streamer to shift from Kick to Rumble

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama is a popular YouTuber and live streamer, although people mostly remember him for his controversies. While he started his career with gaming content, it did not take long for him to switch to other areas, including vlogs and comedic skits. Moreover, rumors now suggest that N3on might become the first-ever live streamer to jump from the Kick live streaming platform to Rumble.

N3on started out by live streaming gaming content and uploading videos on YouTube. However, he soon came forward to collaborate with a bunch of popular streamers and content creators in order to provide exciting real-life vlogs. Yet, people remember N3on primarily for his ability to create weird and awkward situations everywhere he lands.

Interestingly, Adin Ross has helped N3on quite a bit in setting up his channel on the Kick platform. He has also helped N3on with professional guidance which helped him on his way towards success. Nevertheless, let’s dive in to know if N3on could end up shifting from Kick to Rumble.

Will N3on jump from Kick to Rumble?

N3on has come a long way from streaming and uploading gaming content. It was after joining the Kick live streaming platform and getting some guidance from Adin Ross, that he finally gained popularity for his streams and YouTube videos. Adin Ross, RiceGum, and a few other streamers and content creators have accepted that N3on has become the new face of Kick and that is carrying the live-streaming platform.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/N3onOnYT/status/1706888796036612244?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

N3on recently attracted more than 100k live views on his hot tub stream on Kick with Sneako, Sky Bri, and Breckie Hill. He has promised that he will become the #1 streamer by the end of 2023. However, there were a lot of streamers including Ricegum who were in disbelief that N3on could pull out more than 100k live viewers.

Incidentally, there have been talks about the possibility that N3on could receive a massive deal of $25 million from Rumble. Yet, there remains a question of whether 25 million dollars will make N3on shift from Kick to Rumble. Although, if he does end up switching, N3on will become the first streamer to move from the Kick live-streaming platform to Rumble.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/scubaryan_/status/1708167425844290033?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The online community had mostly negative thoughts about N3on jumping from Kick to Rumble even if he gets a massive deal. Many commenters stated that it would mark the downfall of N3on’s career because there were not many willing to watch content from Rumble. A few people also pointed out that Adin Ross would never allow him to jump because of his 20% cut. They also dragged Sneako and asked whether he hangs out with N3on just to bag a massive deal for himself.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/destroynectar/status/1708169313457197402?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChadMichael81/status/1708211675273314351?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SubGrxnt/status/1708285007234466100?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adin Ross might lose money if N3on moves to Rumble

Adin Ross explained in one of his past livestreams that he owned 20% of N3on on the platform. According to Adin, he was legally receiving a 20% cut from the revenue earned by many streamers including N3on, and contracts have been signed to make this happen.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdinUpdate/status/1706495661993078797?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The online community was not happy about Adin Ross getting huge cuts in revenue from his friends. They accepted that it was a great business policy and called him a “L” friend. However, Adin has since accepted that N3on is one of the greatest streamers on Kick and has been carrying the platform. So it would be a huge loss for Adin if N3on picks Rumble over Kick.