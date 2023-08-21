Valkyrae felt she was “close to playing” Among Us with Ariana Grande on stream

Everyone dreams of playing video games with a renowned celebrity. The YouTube streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter is also among them. She was once close to streaming with the “Princess of Pop” Ariana Grande.

Valkyrae is one of the big names in the streaming scene, with over 3.95 million subscribers. She even won many prestigious awards for her streams, including the Content Creator of the Year by The Game Awards in 2020. This fame helped her collaborate with many celebrities.

The 31-year-old has collaborated with many famous personalities like the Stranger Things cast, renowned fellow streamers, and content creators. But the YouTube Queen missed on the opportunity to collaborate with two-time Grammy Awards winner Ariana Grande.

Valkyrae was close to collaborating with Ariana Grande

Rae recently appeared on Gymshark’s official YouTube channel for a video. It was not a surprising collaboration, as the former is the global brand ambassador for the English fitness brand. In the video, Valkyrae talked about many things, from working at GameStop to featuring on Vouge Philippines.

But one of the most entertaining segments of the video was when she was asked about whom she would like to play Among Us with. It is no secret that the 31-year-old’s popularity blew up when she streamed the online multiplayer social deduction game. While answering it, the streamer revealed how she was close to collaborating with Ariana Grande.

“I feel like we were so close to playing with like Ariana Grande or something, you know. Because like at the time, everyone [was playing it]. This game’s like popping off and we’re so close. But no, [it didn’t happen.]”

Valkyrae then joked that she might need another pandemic to finally get to play with Ariana Grande. But even if she doesn’t play with the “Princess of Pop,” she has already played with celebrities like Jimmy Fallon, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Grace Van Dien.

Rae wants to play Among Us with Zendaya

Before Rae revealed how she was so close to playing Among Us with Grande, she was asked whom she is lately eager to play this game with. The 31-year-old streaming superstar didn’t need a second to answer, as she claimed it was the Spider-Man and Dune actress Zendaya.

It would be interesting to see Valkyrae stream with Zendaya or Ariana Grande. But is there any other celebrity with whom you would want the YouTube Queen to collaborate? If you enjoyed reading about it, you can check out her and others’ reactions to the latest IShowSpeed controversy by clicking here.