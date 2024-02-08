IShowSpeed Calls Apple for Support on the Vision Pro, Ends Up Reigniting the Ronaldo vs Messi Debate

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. recently reignited the popular Ronaldo vs Messi debate while on a call with an Apple employee. For the uninitiated, IShowSpeed is a hugely celebrated live streamer around the world. He is known for his eccentric behavior, reactions, gaming, and primarily his craze for his football idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

Owing to his massive craze, the streaming sensation can often be seen instigating the Messi vs Ronaldo debate. Surprisingly, he did not even leave top celebrities out of the predicament and has previously pestered Kim Kardashian and her children for their opinions. Recently, Speed bought the Apple Vision Pro but unfortunately ran into an issue soon after. While on a call with one of the Apple employees to fix the issue, IShowSpeed randomly fired the Ronaldo or Messi question leaving the employee confused.

While the employee tried his best to help Speed, the streamer asked, “It’s just a question, actually Ronaldo or Messi Ric, Ronaldo or Messi?… Just choose one please, that’s all I am asking.” Just after a brief second, the Apple employee went on to choose Messi, and as expected, Speed immediately flew into a rage.



Interestingly, Speed blamed the employee’s behavior for his broken device, and exclaimed, “Rick what the f*ck… He was a Messi fan the whole f*cking time, that’s why it didn’t f*cking work, he was a Messi fan that’s why it is f*cking broke, I got scammed chat I ain’t gonna lie.” However, having heard enough, the employee promptly hung up the call.



Speed’s recent reactions have left the internet in splits

IShowSpeed’s hilarious and dramatic reactions have always been a favorite with his fans. It is what he is known for and many claim Speed’s reactions make his live streams entertaining. This made his content vastly different than other streamers. Similarly, Speed left the internet in splits with his reactions while playing Poppy Playtime Chapter 3.

Horror games like Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 with frequent jumpscares make Speed quite anxious. On the contrary, they have also allowed Speed to win people’s hearts because of his epic and hilarious reactions. While recently playing the game, he had to face random jumpscare moments that shook him to his core. The streamer was seen, jumping, screaming, and making weird facial expressions throughout his playtime.

Naturally, Speed’s viewers and fans were delighted to see the streamer’s reactions. They stated how Speed keeps them on the edge of their seat while they praised his commitment and exceptional work. His content was also termed as refreshing and flawlessly presented. Furthermore, people pointed out how one such jumpscare started the unforgettable IShowMeat moment.