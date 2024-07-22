mobile app bar

Fact Check: Did Holger Rune Unfollow Carlos Alcaraz on Social Media After Being Called 'Trash Talker'?

Holger Rune is merely 21 years old but manages to be controversy’s favorite child. After his beefs with Stan Wawrinka and Casper Ruud, the Dane has been accused of suddenly cutting off ties with Carlos Alcaraz. Although on this instance, it is something which Alcaraz did, that has fuelled these allegations.

So the questions are – What exactly happened? And are Alcaraz and Rune warring?

Claim: Rune Got Angry With Alcaraz After Being Called ‘Trash Talker’

In a recent video uploaded by the ATP Tour, Carlos Alcaraz was asked a few rapid-fire questions. During this segment, the 4-time Grand Slam winner claimed that Rune was the “biggest trash talker” on tour.

Sharmarke “Sharky” Mohamud asked, “Who is the biggest trash talker?”

“Rune. Sorry, but that’s what I thought,” Carlos Alcaraz honestly answered.

As seen in the video, the Spaniard didn’t mean it as a way to ridicule him. However, the Gentofte native apparently did not take the joke too well. This is why fans observed that he unfollowed Alcaraz on social media.

Social media users couldn’t help but call out Rune for an immature reaction.

Fact: Rune mended relations with reigning Wimbledon champion

Within a few hours of tennis enthusiasts reacting to the Dane’s social media activity, he decided to follow Alcaraz once again within a day’s time. While Rune hasn’t commented on this matter publicly, it is possible that the duo had a word with each other in private and sorted things out.

So it seemed to be a misunderstanding which ended well. Rune’s ‘unfollowing’ was true but didn’t last long. It came as a shock since just a few days back, he congratulated Alcaraz on X for winning the Wimbledon 2024 title.

However, Alcaraz is not far off from his judgment of Rune being a trash-talker. The latter has a reputation for being someone volatile who is prone to outbursts and expresses himself sometimes way too much on social media, and in the media as well.

In 2022, Rune got into a disagreement with Casper Ruud and Stan Wawrinka on different occasions. Although Wawrinka did mend things with the youngster, the World No.16’s enmity with the Norwegian still exists.

Here’s what transpired between Rune and Wawrinka.

Apart from fellow players on the tour, Rune also had a squabble with Boris Becker at Wimbledon recently on social media. After the German legend stepped down as his coach earlier in 2024, he felt that things were not fine between him and his now-coach, Patrick Mouratoglou.

However, Rune shut him down by mocking him for trying to assume that on X when they both speak to each other on phone on a regular basis. One thing is certain though. From now on, players and anyone from the tennis world would think twice before saying anything about or to Rune.

