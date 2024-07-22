Fact Check: Did Holger Rune Unfollow Carlos Alcaraz on Social Media After Being Called ‘Trash Talker’?

Holger Rune is merely 21 years old but manages to be controversy’s favorite child. After his beefs with Stan Wawrinka and Casper Ruud, the Dane has been accused of suddenly cutting off ties with Carlos Alcaraz. Although on this instance, it is something which Alcaraz did, that has fuelled these allegations.

So the questions are – What exactly happened? And are Alcaraz and Rune warring?

Claim: Rune Got Angry With Alcaraz After Being Called ‘Trash Talker’

In a recent video uploaded by the ATP Tour, Carlos Alcaraz was asked a few rapid-fire questions. During this segment, the 4-time Grand Slam winner claimed that Rune was the “biggest trash talker” on tour.

Sharmarke “Sharky” Mohamud asked, “Who is the biggest trash talker?”

“Rune. Sorry, but that’s what I thought,” Carlos Alcaraz honestly answered.

Are you ready for some ? Because Sharky and Carlitos are bringing the heat with this one… ️ Honest answers only @ohnosharky x @carlosalcaraz pic.twitter.com/cXIUdgdcd9 — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 19, 2024

As seen in the video, the Spaniard didn’t mean it as a way to ridicule him. However, the Gentofte native apparently did not take the joke too well. This is why fans observed that he unfollowed Alcaraz on social media.

Social media users couldn’t help but call out Rune for an immature reaction.

Rune needs to grow up — No.ne.like.me‍☠️️ (@atiny5997) July 22, 2024

wait this is so funny bc carlos could not have been more clearly joking ?? — r (@3333rav) July 22, 2024

Rune is a small cat. — Rose of Brooklyn (@RoseofBrooklyn1) July 22, 2024

Fact: Rune mended relations with reigning Wimbledon champion

Within a few hours of tennis enthusiasts reacting to the Dane’s social media activity, he decided to follow Alcaraz once again within a day’s time. While Rune hasn’t commented on this matter publicly, it is possible that the duo had a word with each other in private and sorted things out.

Rune is following Alcaraz, btw. lol https://t.co/A2fNWYnpTh — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 22, 2024

So it seemed to be a misunderstanding which ended well. Rune’s ‘unfollowing’ was true but didn’t last long. It came as a shock since just a few days back, he congratulated Alcaraz on X for winning the Wimbledon 2024 title.

However, Alcaraz is not far off from his judgment of Rune being a trash-talker. The latter has a reputation for being someone volatile who is prone to outbursts and expresses himself sometimes way too much on social media, and in the media as well.

In 2022, Rune got into a disagreement with Casper Ruud and Stan Wawrinka on different occasions. Although Wawrinka did mend things with the youngster, the World No.16’s enmity with the Norwegian still exists.

Holger Rune on Instagram, answering to criticism about his quick handshake. pic.twitter.com/lOuQDb9UqE — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 2, 2022

Here’s what transpired between Rune and Wawrinka.

Holger Rune on Stan Wawrinka’s comments to him after their Paris match at the net #BreakPointS2 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/DwkDVSzcq4 — Holger Rune News (@running_rune) January 10, 2024

Apart from fellow players on the tour, Rune also had a squabble with Boris Becker at Wimbledon recently on social media. After the German legend stepped down as his coach earlier in 2024, he felt that things were not fine between him and his now-coach, Patrick Mouratoglou.

However, Rune shut him down by mocking him for trying to assume that on X when they both speak to each other on phone on a regular basis. One thing is certain though. From now on, players and anyone from the tennis world would think twice before saying anything about or to Rune.