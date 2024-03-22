Rafael Nadal Shuts Up Rafa Nadal Academy Critics With Another Student Ready to Make it Big in Men’s Tennis

Rafael Nadal is one of the most dominant players in tennis history. Being the second-most successful player in Grand Slams, winning 22 major titles, Nadal is one of the frontrunners for the prestigious GOAT title. While the Spaniard is lauded for the success he’s witnessed on the court for almost two decades, critics don’t miss the chance to rip apart the former World No.1 for the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy. However, Coleman Wong made the academy proud with his latest performance in the Miami Open 2024, silencing the naysayers.

Rafael Nadal is often criticized for charging a huge amount of fees from students. Apart from the exorbitant price for training, the style of coaching also receives flake. For the most part, the critics aren’t incorrect. Since Casper Ruud, no player has made a significant name for themselves on tour.

However, Coleman Wong is beginning to change this narrative. After already finding immense success in his junior days, Wang just became the first player from Hong Kong to enter the main draw of any ATP Masters 1000 ever.

Wong orchestrated quite some impressive upsets while achieving the same. The 19-year-old first defeated Hugo Gaston, the #6 seed of the qualifiers, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. Facing India’s Sumit Nagal, the #16 seed of the qualifiers, Wang was a set down. Following his 3-6 first-set loss, the teenager played some incredible tennis and pulled off a stunning comeback, winning the remaining two sets 6-1, 7-5.

By making history, Wong has certainly outperformed and made his country proud. However, he would like to leave a larger mark at the Miami Open 2024, winning a match in the main draw. Unfortunately, Wong will enter his Round of 128 clash against Laslo Dere as the underdog. For the third time in four days, the Rafael Nadal Academy student will look to pull off a remarkable outing.