Sorana Cirstea vs Donna Vekic Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of Dubai Open 2024 Clash

The Dubai Tennis Championship is quickly moving along as Sorana Cirstea vs Donna Vekic will take place in the third round of the tournament. Sorana Cirstea vs Donna Vekic will take place for the 6th time in their careers on Wednesday morning. They will play their match not before 3.30 pm local time (6.30 AM ET). on the hard courts of the Dubai Tennis Center. Romanian player Since Cirstea is coming on the back of 12 wins out of her last 13 appearances, so The SportsRush predicts Sorana Cirstea to win the match between them.

The weather in Dubai on Wendesday afternoon is moderately good. The temperature is 24 degrees Celsius and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The humidity is 49% with no chance of rainfall. Here are some answers to FAQs:

What are the Sorana Cirstea vs Donna Vekic odds?

As per BetMGM, the odds of Sorana Cirstea winning are -120 as compared to Donna Vekic’s -105. They predict Cirstea to win the competition.

Where to watch the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 live?

The Dubai Tennis Championship can be watched live online on Tennis TV. The American audience can watch it on Tennis Channel and the UK audience can watch it on Sky Sports.

What is the Donna Vekic ranking?

The ranking of Donna Vekic is 31 in the WTA world rankings. In comparison, Sorana Cirstea ranks slightly better with 22.

What is the Sorana Cirstea vs Donna Vekic head-to-head?

The head-to-head of Sorana Cirstea vs Donna Vekic is 3-2, with Cirstea in the lead. They first met in June 2013 at the AEGON Classic in Birmingham, which Vekic won 6-2, 6-1. Two years later they met in Contrexville, where Cirstea won 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 6-4. Cirstea won again that same year at the US Open by 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-4. Vekic came back with a win two years later at the Swiss Women’s Championship in Biel. The score was 6-4, 6-1. Their most recent meeting was in June 2022 at the Viking Classic in Birmingham, where Cirstea won 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.