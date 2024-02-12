Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Shintaro Mochizuki Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of the Delray Beach Open 2024

As the 32nd edition of the Delray Beach Open is scheduled to take place from February 10-18, the list of players and their opponents is also out. Nick Kyrgios’ good friend and Australian teammate Thanasi Kokkinakis will take on Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan will be one of the Qualifiers of the tournament. Ahead of this clash, The SportsRush predicts the Australian to win the Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Shintaro Mochizuki match and qualify for the main draw.

Advertisement

Kokkinakis ranks 78 currently, which is a drop from his best of 65 last year. However, he still ranks better than Mochizuki, who is at 136. Mochizuki too has dropped from his career-best 129. The match will be played on the hard courts of the Delray Beach Tennis Center from 9:30 am today i.e. Monday, February 12. Kokkinakis holds the edge on that surface too.

Advertisement

What are the Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Shintaro Mochizuki odds?

As per Pokerstars, Thanasi Kokkinakis has a favorable odd of 1.29. Whereas, the odds for Shintaro Mochizuki is 3.10.

What is the Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Shintaro Mochizuki head-to-head?

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Shintaro Mochizuki have met only once before their soon-to-be Delray Beach Open 2024 encounter. It was at the Miami Open on March 25, 2021, and Kokkinakis won that battle. He defeated Shintaro Mochizuki 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets.

Where to watch Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Shintaro Mochizuki live?

The match between Thanasi Kokkinakis and Shintaro Mochizuki can be watched live on the Tennis Channel in the US. It will also stream online on Tennis TV.

How much prize money has Thanasi Kokkinakis won?

Thanasi Kokkinakis’ total prize money earnings from his tennis career is $3,710,155.

If Kokkinakis wins this match, it will be a big win for him and a great start to the tournament for him.