“That’s All I Know” – Carlos Alcaraz Admits He ‘Doesn’t Know So Much’ About Riyadh Except That Cristiano Ronaldo Plays There

Nov 28, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (7) reacts during the second half of the group stage match in the 2022 World Cup at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports, © Taya Gray / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ahead of his exhibition game in Riyadh, Carlos Alcaraz admitted his lack of knowledge about the city. He said the only information he has on the capital of Saudi Arabia is about the soccer team based there. The Spaniard revealed he keeps tabs on the team because Cristiano Ronaldo plays for them.

Alcaraz is set to face Novak Djokovic in an off-season match at the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup on December 27. Their fixture is part of an annual festival that also includes WWE, soccer, boxing, and MMA. The capital city is home to multiple soccer clubs, including Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr. With Saudi Arabia pouring money into the sport, many soccer stars have signed for these teams.

Speaking with the local press on the sidelines of his clash against Djokovic (via Sportskeeda), Alcaraz confessed he does not know much about Riyadh. He said he only knows about Al-Nassr. He mentioned Ronaldo and former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, saying he knows about the club because of them.

“I don’t know so much about Riyadh, but it’s a place everyone wants to see a little bit. All I know is the team of football: Al-Nassr. That’s all I know. For example, Laporte is playing there, Cristiano, obviously, is playing there. So, I know a little bit of Riyadh for the team, but I would like to know Riyadh for other things as well.”

Alcaraz, though, also admitted that he does not follow Al-Nassr or the Saudi Arabian league much. However, he said he keeps track whenever possible for Ronaldo.

“I don’t follow it too much, but if Cristiano is there, I will be following whenever I’ll be.”

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will also feature in the Riyadh Season a few weeks later. Alcaraz, meanwhile, will take on Djokovic on Wednesday after Aryna Sabalenka defeated Ons Jabeur in the women’s match on December 26.

Hardcore Real Madrid fan Carlos Alcaraz previously paid homage to Cristiano Ronaldo

Carlos Alcaraz is an avid supporter of Real Madrid, the most successful European soccer club. Cristiano Ronaldo famously spent nine years with the Spanish side, from 2009 to 2018. The Portuguese superstar is arguably the best player in the history of the club, leading the records in almost all metrics. Hence, it is understandable that ardent Real Madrid fan Alcaraz also appreciates Ronaldo.

After defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final round-robin fixture of the 2023 ATP Finals, Alcaraz paid a small homage to his favorite soccer player. The win guaranteed a passage into the semi-finals for the World No.2. After the match, he wrote ‘Semis! Siuuu’ on the camera lens. The ‘Siiiuu’ is Ronaldo’s wildly famous trademark goal celebration.

Alcaraz often shares his thoughts on Real Madrid and their players. He recently lavished praise on the club’s latest acquisition, Jude Bellingham. He backed the English prodigy to become the best in the world and also imitated his iconic celebration as a tribute after winning his US Open quarter-finals. Real Madrid is currently leading the Spanish league and Alcaraz will draw inspiration from his favorite football club as he heads into the 2024 ATP season.