“What’s Is F** Happened Here M**k”: Former Title Contender Stunned as UFC Fighter Meets Adult Movie Star Kendra Lust

Anujit Vijayakumar
|Sun Oct 23 2022

Kendra Lust has recently been pictured with a UFC Welterweight fighter, prompting a response from a certain Brazilian Middleweight contender. 

Paulo Costa, who had recently set his sights on a renowned adult content star, Kendra Lust, made another facetious remark aimed at Lust, having previously insinuated that he was interested in meeting the celebrity. 

UFC Welterweight prospect had met with Lust recently, with no knowledge about the woman, only to raise praise for the 44-year-old. The American took to Twitter stating-

“Respectfully I had nooooo idea who she was when I met her… awesome personality genuine person. My DM’s went crazier then a win when I posted this!”

Paulo Costa gave a signature response to his tweeting-

 “What’s is f** happened here m***?”

 Kendra Lust and her affiliation with martial arts. 

The adult film celebrity is an avid supporter of the Ultimate Fighting champion and other combat sports promotions, predominantly having close ties with ‘Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’. 

Lust also has a podcast with UFC Middleweight, Julian Marquez, where the pair spoke about a number of subjects, including UFC fights, the athletes so on and so forth. 

Kendra Lust has also been an active figure within the sport, tweeting and posting about UFC events such as ‘Fight Nights’ as well as pay-per-views, while supporting UFC fighters on her Instagram! 

 Kendra Lust has been a vocal advocate for UFC fighters!

Lust has been vocal in her support of Nate Diaz, with regard to his remarks regarding ‘The Rock’ and the UFC’s partnership with his shoe-wear brand ‘Project Rock’.  

In the build-up to his fight against Tony Ferguson, Diaz was crystal clear in terms of how he felt sporting the UFC-mandated shoes. A large part of the reason was due to his beef with Dwayne Johnson, dating back to 2019, regarding the ‘BMF’ belt.

The other issue that was pertaining was that the fighters are not paid to sport the shoes. A real conundrum. However, Kendra Lust has voiced her support for the fighters! It’s always good to see martial artists be supported by famed personalities.

