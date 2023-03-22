“Andrew Tate Is a C***t”: Tom Hardy’s Former Co-Star Publicly Mocks Controversial Influencer in Retaliation to Hate From Fans

Acclaimed movie actor, Tom Hardy’s former co-star, Matt King has chastised Andrew Tate in a recently released tweet. Andrew Tate has a stalwart patronage consisting of millions of supporters worldwide. The Top G’s influence exceeds the realms of the internet. He has garnered the support of contentious personalities such as Piers Morgan as well.

Although, Tate has gathered his fair share of hatred from influential celebrities and civilians alike. Principally due to his preposterous and controversial remarks regarding a myriad of subjects.

With the primary focus being women. Tate’s opinions on women, and men and society’s outlook on those two genders have made him the subject of abuse from several people.

In fact, his outlandish comments on those topics are what lead to him being incarcerated in the first place, following his arrest in December 2022.

Recently, another celebrity in the form of Brit actor, Matt King, berated the British American by disparaging him with abuse. King has now come to the defense of his statement.

Matt King brands Andrew Tate a ‘cu*t’

Matt King has amassed a decent fanbase on the social media platform Twitter, with over 38000 followers. Recently, the actor made a tweet regarding Tate.

King requested his followers, who are staunch supporters of Andrew Tate, if any, to unfollow him. He went a step further and labelled the 36-year-old social media influencer a c**t.

His tweet read:

“Been meaning to say this for a while. If anyone out there who follows me has even a passing interest in the words and actions of Andrew Tate, then please immediately fuck off. My daughter is thirteen and has lads in her class who worship that cunt. Otherwise, peace out. MK “

Needless to say, King was the victim of backlash from what can only be assumed to be followers of the Top G. Those that questioned the motive of his tweet, specifically took issue with the fact that King referred to Tate as a c**t.

In response to the scrutiny, King made another hysterical tweet stating that observers mistook his comments. In amusing fashion, King stated that the word he labelled him was ‘coot’.

His tweet said:

“A few people got offended I typed “the C word” in its unvarnished form and didn’t hide it by writing “c**t.” Cos those two asterisks mean I could be saying any word, yeah? “Andrew Tate is a c***t”. And by that, I mean “coot”, the British waterfowl, often confused with a moorhen.”

As clarified by King himself, a coot is a water bird that is predominantly found in water bodies such as freshwater lakes, rivers, reservoirs and so on and so forth. A comical response by the 55-year-old.

Andrew Tate’s standing within his fanbase

If you were under the impression that Tate’s prestige was diminishing before, think again. In the wake of his arrest, a lot of clips of Tate prior to his rise to stardom began making the rounds of the internet.

And needless to say, it painted him in a bad light. In fact, it has had a massive impact on his legacy as the voice for the voiceless.

Former supporters of Tate have now come to their senses to realize that not everything that the Top G advocated is just and accurate. They have now performed their due diligence on the British American before digesting and comprehending every word that comes out of his mouth.