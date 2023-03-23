Emory Tate, Father of Andrew Tate, Condoned Beating Woman and Defended Bill Cosby in His S*xual Assault Scandal

Contentious internet influencer Andrew Tate’s supposed misogynistic outlook on women stems from his father, as indicated by the latter’s past Facebook posts. It’s no secret that Andrew Tate’s reputation arises from his disputed comments on the standing of women in society. As well as the manner in which they’re perceived as opposed to their male counterparts.

Tate’s remarks on the subject made him the subject of global backlash from both men and women alike. During his rise to fame, the Top G spoke about how his father, Emory Tate, played a significant role in forging his current mentality on the subject.

He in fact went on to state that he was the victim of verbal and physical abuse from his father when tempers flared for Tate from time to time. It has now been revealed that the late Emory Tate was a woman beater, and he relished his actions.

Andrew Tate’s father, the late Emory Tate, used to beat women

A recent article on Emory Tate’s apparent habits and passion has taken the internet by storm. The father of the controversial brothers was a veteran and a chess star who used to compete nationally.

Despite these laurels, he is well known for being a woman abuser. Preliminary to his passing in 2015, recent reports uncovered disturbing posts from the 56 years old.

In 2011, Emory made a post mentioning the “eternal problem” that is women. In fact, he boasted about his antics on a Facebook post and said:

“The times I struck a woman (in passion) I never left a mark. No trace. Hyper control…. super-control of the human animal. They love me still.”

The veteran even went on to voice his support for previously convicted sexual assaulter and renowned comedian Bill Cosby.

Shortly before his death, he took to Facebook once again to cite his corroboration of Cosby’s innocence, and placed the blame on women, as they sought to exploit him.

Tate said:

“One pill and poke from Bill, and the whole story is of a damsel in distress. How is this, then, r*pe, when all of Hollywood was high as a kite?”

If convicted of the alleged charges against him today, the Top G would display that he has not detached from his roots. Although that remains to be seen, with Tate currently still inside a Romanian prison.

Andrew Tate’s comprehension of his parents

Tate had on numerous occasions spoken about his father, as mentioned above. Although his father used to physically reprimand him, the 36-year-old is of the belief that it helped mold him into the person he is today.

As a matter of fact, he has even said that he understood the “dynamics between a man and woman” from his parents to a certain degree. Given his current predicament, one would assume Tate would learn from his mistakes but only time will tell if it does indeed change.