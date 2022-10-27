Andrew Tate Sparring Video- Is the ‘Top G’ Preparing for His MMA Return?

Andrew Tate has lit the social media spectrum ablaze, with new sparring footage amidst rumors of a sensational return to mixed martial arts (MMA).

Andrew Tate, the former kickboxer turned influencer, has left his sincere supporters as well as the internet intrigued with there being newly released footage of the ‘Top G’ sparring, during his visit to Dubai.

View this post on Instagram

‘Cobra Tate’ looked slick in the sparring video. His movement, agility, and mobility for someone at 6’3 and 190lbs are remarkable.

During his spar, Tate was able to land some clean straight right shots to the face of his training partner, as well as some jabs and left hooks to the face and body. His evasive movements were on display as well.

Tate decided to put on a show for his fans, which has sparked rumors of a comeback. With popular YouTubers KSI and Jake Paul calling out, Andrew Tate this year for a contest, his supporters believe they will see the 36-year-old in a fight sooner rather than later.

Andrew Tate’s martial arts background!

Although he’s been making headlines now for his infamous opinions on women and basic rights, there was a time when Tate was a professional kickboxer. The ‘Top G’ was a spectacular kickboxer amassing a stellar record of 76 wins and nine losses in 85 contests.

Andrew Tate was also a champion in two weight divisions during his active days. A phenomenal record for a kickboxer. However, injuries sustained to his eye, rendered him unable to compete, which prompted an early retirement.

View this post on Instagram

October of 2022 has seen numerous UFC fighters collaborate with the British-American social media influencer. Athletes such as UFC Welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, UFC Bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, and the number one 135lbs contender Sean O’Malley.

In fact, O’Malley and Tate filmed a podcast together, that was released earlier this week. The pair’s alliance might be a surprise to some. However, within the sporting industry, it is quite the norm for powerful individuals to always have a staunch following.

Is Andrew Tate in line for a return to combat sports?

Following his retirement, he began to conquer the virtual spectrum, through his online courses on how to mint money fast. It made him a popular figure amongst his fans, who soon enabled him to take over prominent social media apps.

However, his misogynistic views landed him in hot water, before he was officially banned from Instagram and Twitter. Nonetheless, his stock didn’t seem to drop. In fact, with famed influencers such as KSI and Logan Paul calling out Tate for a fight, his reputation has been enhanced.

🚨 KSI CALLS OUT ANDREW TATE! 🚨 The TOP G is too busy conquering the world. Your time will come @KSI. In the meantime, fight a real boxer @jakepaul. #KSIAndrewtate #KSIPineda #KSISwarmz pic.twitter.com/kJ32IfwrJf — Morpheus (@ReachMorpheuss) August 28, 2022

As things stand, we just might see Andrew Tate return to the combat sports world, before 2023 ends.

