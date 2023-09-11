$2,500,000 Poorer, Drake Urged Not to Bet on UFC Fighters by a Famous MMA Team: “Please Don’t”

The world of combat sports is full of many superstitions, including the infamous Versace robe curse, fighters’ avoidance of specific colored shorts and numbers, and the ritual of fighters touching the mat as they enter the ring. One such superstition that stands out is the ‘Drake Curse‘. None other than the Canadian rapper, Drake, is said to have inflicted this curse. The millionaire celebrity has lost around $2.5 million in less than a year on just one UFC fighter. Fearing that his bets would mean ill fate to their fighters, a famous MMA team asked Drake on Twitter to stop betting on their fighters.

A section of fans believes that when the rapper places a bet on a fighter, they are cursed to lose their fight. Once fans began to notice a trend behind it, the suspicion of a curse caught on in the community. The rapper recently lost a massive bet on a UFC main event fight, further fueling the fire.

MMA Team asks Drake not to bet on their UFC fighters

The Canadian rapper has lost a lot of bets on famous UFC fighters, like Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal, and several others. A few months ago, Drake had lost a staggering $2 million by betting on Israel Adesanya’s win at UFC 281.

Recently, the millionaire musician faced the same fate and lost another huge bet of $500,000 by betting on the former UFC middleweight champion.

Following that, the famous ‘American Top Team’ came out with a Tweet urging Drake not to bet on their fighters anymore. They wrote:

“Dear Mr.@Drake Please don’t bet on any of our fighters. Respectfully #AmericanTopTeam #JustSayNo #GodsPlan#UFC“

The Tweet from ‘American Top Team’ also had a subtle jab at the rapper in regards to one of his most famous songs, ‘God’s Plan’.

Despite their request, it remains unclear whether the millionaire will actually stop betting. This is because, in the past, he has also had a lot of success by winning some bets, even on Israel Adesanya.

Drake’s total bets on Israel Adesanya

The Canadian rapper and the Kiwi have had a good relationship over the years, which is evident by their frequent interactions and occasional meets. Perhaps that’s why Drake always supports Israel Adesanya by wagering money on his fights.

Drake has placed several bets on ‘Izzy’ over the years. The rapper first broke his curse by winning a ‘light’ $1 million bet on Adesanya vs. Cannonier at UFC 276. However, his curse struck once again when he lost a $2 million bet on Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 287, back in November 2022.

Nevertheless, the millionaire also won $2.7 million when ‘The Last Stylebender’ defeated ‘Poatan’ in April 2023 in one of his career-defining wins. In spite of losing two bets and winning one, he placed another big bet on ‘Izzy’ against Strickland last weekend, which he ended up losing.

Thus, it is safe to say that, despite winning or losing, Drake will always look to support his friend Adesanya by backing him and hoping for his win.